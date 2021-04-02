Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Makes sense’, ‘Great to see’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team news

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest will be looking to return to winning ways today as they prepare to take on Cardiff City in South Wales.

The Reds are winless in their last six games, but will be hoping to build on a 1-1 draw with Brentford in West London time out.

Chris Hughton and his side have had nearly two weeks to rest and recuperate, and they will be hopeful of picking up a positive result this afternoon.

Hughton has opted to make a few changes to the side that drew with the Bees.

The big news is that Joe Worrall has returned from a cracked rib and partners Scott McKenna in the heart of defence.

The pair will be hoping to build a partnership and solid understanding heading into next season, and cope with the hosts’ aerial threat today.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team news as kick-off looms…

https://twitter.com/hannahforest/status/1377969900933758977?s=21


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Makes sense’, ‘Great to see’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: