‘Makes sense’, ‘Great to see’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team news

Nottingham Forest will be looking to return to winning ways today as they prepare to take on Cardiff City in South Wales.

The Reds are winless in their last six games, but will be hoping to build on a 1-1 draw with Brentford in West London time out.

Chris Hughton and his side have had nearly two weeks to rest and recuperate, and they will be hopeful of picking up a positive result this afternoon.

Hughton has opted to make a few changes to the side that drew with the Bees.

The big news is that Joe Worrall has returned from a cracked rib and partners Scott McKenna in the heart of defence.

The pair will be hoping to build a partnership and solid understanding heading into next season, and cope with the hosts’ aerial threat today.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team news as kick-off looms…

I’m ok with that as Cardiff like to get the ball forward quickly and plenty of balls in the air so pleased Worrall is back and Blackett st LB decent headers of the ball — Rob ⭐️⭐️ 💙 (@RobFTID62) April 2, 2021

Grabban is captain when Worral and McKenna are on the pitch 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZaPrJyJiMz — Lewis Morris (@lewis_nffc) April 2, 2021

Worrall and McKenna starting together, Blackett getting a chance at LB and Mighten starting – Like the look of they very much.

Shame Taylor has been snubbed after an impressive international break. #NFFC — Francis Moore (@FrancisMJourno) April 2, 2021

XI makes sense for me, it’ll be a physical battle so Blackett and Yates come in. Great to see Worrall back and a big chance for Mighten, Cafu will work hard but I like how Krovinovic quietly links play. Plenty of options on the bench but will need to win the battle first #NFFC https://t.co/tYi9ev81n6 — Dave Holmes (@DaveHo1mes) April 2, 2021

Between Worrall, McKenna, Blackett & Yates, Hughton has really lined up to battle with Cardiff today. Unsure if that’s the right course of action but I’m not the manager #nffc https://t.co/LSWVxXtx4L — Jake (@jakeadkinsport) April 2, 2021

Good to see Joe Worrall back from injury and partner Scott McKenna in defence. Hopefully continue to build that partnership heading into next season.#NFFC — George Harbey (@georgeharbey) April 2, 2021

Seeing Worrall back in and then looking further down… pic.twitter.com/jiZPx2DhDf — Brian Giddens (@Giddens25) April 2, 2021