“Makes sense for us to cash in” – Ipswich fan pundit issues verdict on player in demand

Ipswich Town are in negotiations with Aberdeen over goalkeeper Václav Hladký, with Football Scotland reporting in June that the Tractor Boys want £100,000 for him.

It is understood that the Dons were hoping to sign the 31-year-old, who played under manager Jim Goodwin at St Mirren, on a free transfer but that the League One club are demanding a six-figure fee.

Hladký still has two years left on his deal at Portman Road but has fallen behind Christian Walton in the pecking order and looks to have little hope of unseating the 2021 arrival.

The Czech shot-stopper is said to be keen on the switch after enjoying his previous stint in Scottish football.

Hladký’s exit would leave Kieran McKenna without an established backup for Walton as we head into the new campaign but Ipswich fan pundit Henry (PhoenixTalks07) has urged the club to cash in.

He explained: “Václav Hladký was quite an exciting signing – goalkeeper of the year in League Two for Salford, played a decent standard, and at a good age for a keeper so you think he should be ready to jump in as a number one.

“Unfortunately, it hasn’t quite worked out for him. He’s a decent shot-stopper but looked a bit nervous under the high ball and didn’t fill you with confidence.

“When Christian Walton came in you saw the difference between a confident Championship-experienced keeper, in comparison to Hladký.

“The link to Aberdeen I think makes sense. He’s played with Scotland before up in St Mirren. I think he’s played under Jim Goodwin before.

“It makes sense for us to cash in and we’ve got youngsters that can be second fiddle to Walton because he is our number one and I don’t think that’s going to change this season.”