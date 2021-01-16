‘Makes sense for us’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to reports on potential fresh managerial candidate

A number of Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been reacting to the latest reports suggesting that the Owls could make a move for former Watford manager Vladimir Ivić.

The Owls are still searching for a successor to Tony Pulis after he was sacked by the club just ten matches into his reign. Sheffield Wednesday have been afforded a little more time to make their choice over who is the right man to take charge for the remainder of this term, with caretaker manager Neil Thompson winning both his league games in charge and beating Exeter City in the FA Cup.

It had been reported that the Owls are had held talks with former Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook, and he had indicated that he could potentially be open to making the move to Sheffield Wednesday. However, it has now emerged that those talks are no longer ongoing.

It has now emerged that Sheffield Wednesday could turn to Ivic, according to reports in his native Serbia via Sheffield Star. The former Watford manager was sacked by the Hornets back in December despite having guided them up to fifth place in the Championship table. However, despite winning nine of his 20 league games a 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town saw him leave the club.

The 43-year-old’s style of play was quite reserved at Watford, but he did get some results, so it would be an interesting appointment for the Owls to consider. However, it has been reported by ESPN Editor Dale Johnson that changes to work permit rules post-Brexit might stop him taking over the Owls.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were left far from convinced over the Serbian and were hoping this appointment could be avoided.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Watford’s fans didn’t like him, sacked after 22 games. Brilliant. — Grant Roberts (@GrantR_1867) January 15, 2021

Apparently a really good coach – but his super-strict no smiles stick-based style with players and reputation for playing dull (albeit potentially winning) football means for me he's not what we need right now. Another time, maybe, but I'm perplexed as to how he fits DC's remit. — Dave Wells (@wednesdavewells) January 15, 2021

Makes sense for us…..failed with a better side than us got sack….up step the Wednesday! — john scott badkin (@badkin80) January 15, 2021

Instead of Cook, chansiri has lost the plot 🎈 — Andy Rogers (@rebullio) January 15, 2021

This exactly the appointment I expect us to make. Even though the fans overwhelmingly want Paul Cook. — Todd Bailey (@therealtbailey) January 15, 2021

Yet another worrying development in our declining club’s fortunes. This doesn’t seem the. right man to get involved in a relegation scrap. — David Harpham #RejoinEU #FBPE 🇪🇺 (@deharpham) January 15, 2021

For someone who doesn't like defensive managers, Chansiri seems to appoint a lot of them. In fact, every one since Carlos. — Kristopher Cousins (@KristopherCous4) January 15, 2021