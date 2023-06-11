Michael Rose has claimed that it would make a lot of sense for Coventry City to sell Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The 27-year-old has departed the Sky Blues following the conclusion of his contract. And, Rose expects the talismanic forward to follow him out the exit door this summer amid intense speculation over his future.

Will Coventry City cash-in on Viktor Gyokeres this summer?

Gyokeres has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances with the Sky Blues, playing a crucial role in Mark Robins’ side reaching the play-off final last season.

The Swede scored 21 and assisted 10 goals for the team in the Championship this season.

This has led to interest being reported from a number of Premier League sides.

Rose expects a deal to be agreed, with Coventry said to value Gyokeres at £20 million.

The defender believes that a deal would work out best for both parties due to the size of the fee that the club is set to receive, while the striker would get to compete at a higher level.

“I would say in Vik’s case it makes sense for both parties, to be honest, because Coventry will get a good fee and Vik will get the move that he wants to take him to that next level,” said Rose, via Coventry Live.

“He only has a year left so the owner will have to decide on that, whether to cash in and reinvest. He’s had a brilliant season in terms of goals and assists with something like 30 goal involvements, and he’s probably thinking he needs to kick on now.

“He’s playing for his country and the thing with football is you never know what’s around the corner, so you kind of need to go when your stock’s high. You never know, he could pick up a bad injury of something and touch wood that doesn’t happen, but some players can find it hard to come back from that kind of thing.

“So I kind of think it makes sense for both parties because Coventry will get a good fee and they can reinvest that, and he gets the move that he’s probably looking for.”

A penalty shootout loss to Luton Town at Wembley Stadium prevented Coventry from earning Premier League promotion last season.

Is Viktor Gyokeres ready for the Premier League?

A striker capable of 31 goal contributions in the Championship is always likely to attract interest from the Premier League.

The forward was one of the most impressive players in the entire division last season, earning his £20 million price tag.

There are a number of clubs that would be better off with a striker of his profile.

While there are no guarantees that he will make the step-up, it is a safe bet that, in the right team, he could go on to have a very successful stint in the top flight.