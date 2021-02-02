‘Makes sense’ – Charlton Athletic make transfer decision on 27-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic made the decision to offload winger Marcus Maddison on transfer deadline day.

The 27-year-old left the Addicks to join League Two side Bolton Wanderers on loan until the end of the season, with Lee Bowyer seemingly feeling like Maddison is not needed in south London.

Maddison has made just eight appearances in League One for Charlton this season, with only four of them being starts.

The attacking midfielder has proven to be an enigma over the last few seasons, and at times has shown serious flashes of quality, notably during his prolific stint at Peterborough.

So, what do you make of Charlton’s decision to offload Maddison? Right call?

The team here at FLW discuss….

Chris Thorpe

Absolutely, he’s been a pretty awful signing at the Valley if truth be told.

He’s barely been able to stay fit and when he has played he’s hardly looked anything like the player we saw at Peterborough United.

This move to Bolton appears to be make or break for Maddison really and I will be interested to see how he gets on there.

I highly doubt we’ll see him in a Charlton shirt again once this loan spell is up.

Phil Spencer

I think this was a move that makes sense.

Marcus Maddison is undoubtedly a quality player but things just haven’t worked out for him at the Valley.

Lee Bowyer seemingly doesn’t trust him and so the focus for the player has to be on playing in a team where he can showcase his talents once again.

For Charlton it seems like the correct call to move him on, and for Maddison the hope will be that he can establish himself as the main man with Bolton in League Two.

Jacob Potter

I have to admit I was surprised with this deal.

Maddison might have been struggling for consistent game time with Charlton Athletic, but I thought he could have done a job for another team in League One.

It’s somewhat of a coup for Bolton Wanderers to land his signature on a temporary basis whilst in League Two, and it’s a real statement of intent to the rest of their promotion rivals in the fourth-tier.

Charlton have definitely made the right call in moving him on though, and the Addicks will be hoping that he can impress whilst with the Trotters.

If he can do that, then I can see him challenging for a spot in the Addicks’ starting XI next season, regardless of which division they’re playing their football in.