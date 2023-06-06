Middlesbrough will be looking to launch another push for promotion later this year when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway.

In order to have the best chance of competing for a top-two finish, Boro will need to draft in some fresh faces this summer and retain the services of some of their key players.

One of the individuals who has attracted transfer interest ahead of the upcoming window is Isaiah Jones.

Who is interested in Middlesbrough's Isaiah Jones?

As revealed exclusively by Football League World in April, Jones' situation at the Riverside Stadium was being monitored by Premier League sides Crystal Palace, AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United.

The 23-year-old has also attracted interest from the Championship with Sunderland, Millwall and Norwich City all keen on a potential swoop.

Jones' contract with Middlesbrough runs until the summer of 2025, and thus any potential suitor will have to pay a significant fee for him this summer.

What is Middlesbrough's current stance on Isaiah Jones' future?

FLW revealed exclusively earlier this month that it is looking increasingly likely that Jones will stay at Middlesbrough this summer.

While a number of French sides and a team who was recently relegated from the Premier League are weighing up whether to make an offer for Jones, Boro are keen to keep him at the club.

During the previous term, Jones managed to provide a total of eight direct goal contributions in the 36 league games that he participated in.

What has Carlton Palmer said?

Making reference to Boro's stance regarding Jones' future, former England international Carlton Palmer has admitted that he believes that this is a sensible call by the Championship outfit.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Middlesbrough have made a stance regarding highly-rated youngster Isaiah Jones, they are set to retain his services as things stand.

"If the valuation of the player is met, they might have their hands forced and may change their minds.

"Isaiah has been attracting a lot of attention from Premier League clubs and Championship clubs, he was Middlesbrough's Young Player of the Season for 2021/22.

"He was not selected when Carrick took over as manager as his performance levels dipped.

"But injuries allowed him back into the side towards the end of the season where he performed very, very well.

"Jones is still only 23 and has a huge career ahead of him.

"So it makes sense to keep him, if they can."