‘Makes perfect sense’ – West Brom’s Valerien Ismael eyes Barnsley transfer raid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

New West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael is reportedly eyeing Barnsley skipper Alex Mowatt after swapping Oakwell for The Hawthorns himself.

Ismael was announced as the Baggies’ new head coach yesterday and, according to The Athletic, is keen to make Mowatt his first signing of the summer.

The midfielder is out of contract but has been offered a new deal by the Tykes, with other clubs said to be keen as well.

So, would he be a good signing for Albion? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Sam Rourke

I love this.

Mowatt would be a cracking signing for Valerien Ismael and his West Brom side, and will help fulfil one of the club’s top transfer priorities this summer.

It’s no secret that the Baggies need to enhance their central midfield options and Mowatt is a perfect player to have in the middle of the park, he’s well versed at this level, is tenacious, strong in the tackle and is effective both defensively and offensively.

Most importantly, he’s a player that Ismael knows incredibly well and he became an integral cog in the Tykes side last season under the Frenchman as they secured an unlikely play-off berth.

On a free transfer as well, this just makes a whole load of sense.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for West Brom?

1 of 20 Did Claudio Yacob ever score a goal for West Brom? Yes No

Jordan Rushworth

This is a signing that makes perfect sense for West Brom now that Valerien Ismael is in situ at the Hawthorns. Mowatt knows all about what it takes to perform under the demands of the 45-year-old and he knows exactly the style of play and approach that is going to be undertaken with the Baggies next term.

Mowatt was one of the best players in the Championship last season and in his position, there are few players that have the potential to weigh in with as many goals and assists while also helping to get stuck in with winning challenges. That means he would be a very good option for West Brom to have in the middle of the park as they target promotion.

The Baggies are in need of adding to their midfield options and the 26-year-old is someone that is perfect for them especially considering that he is available on a free transfer.

This is a signing that would be brilliant for West Brom if they can pull it off and you would expect Mowatt to jump at the chance to work under Ismael once again.

Ben Wignall

With Rekeem Harper heading off to Ipswich Town, it leaves Ismael with just two central midfield options in Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers.

It’s obviously an area that needs a bit of strengthening and Mowatt on a free transfer would be the ideal place to start.

It is a move that makes sense on so many different levels. For one Ismael clearly knows how to get the best out of the 26-year-old considering how well he played last season, and we already know that he fits into his high-pressing 3-4-3 system.

Some left-footed balance is also needed in the engine room – Livermore and Sawyers can battle it out for the right-sided position but Mowatt would make the other spot his own, playmaking from deep but also driving forward and creating chances.

There won’t be many better free agents about at Championship level this summer and it would be a move that makes sense for all parties.