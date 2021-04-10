Ipswich Town
‘Makes perfect sense’ – Sunderland outcast linked with League One rivals: The Verdict
This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…
Grigg joined Sunderland from Wigan – where he was managed by recently appointed Ipswich boss Paul Cook – and it now seems as though a reunion could be on the cards.
According to this latest report, Cook remains a big admirer of Grigg despite his struggles at Sunderland that have seen loaned out to MK Dons for the second half of this season, and is keen to bring the striker to Portman Road when the transfer market reopens at the end of this season.
But would Grigg be a good signing for Ipswich? And is he a player that they need to bring in?
We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say.
Jacob Potter
I think this would be a solid signing if they’re playing their football in League One next season.
Can you get at 15/20 on this Sunderland midfielders quiz?
Jordan Rushworth
This is a signing that makes perfect sense considering that Ipswich need to invest in their options up front and Paul Cook has a strong relationship with the forward from his time working with him at Wigan Athletic.
Grigg was able to fire in a lot of goals to help Cook guide Wigan to promotion from League One in 2017/18. The ambition for this signing would clearly be that the Ipswich boss feels he can get that sort of form out of him once again at Portman Road.
The forward has had a couple of down years really since he arrived at Sunderland, but that would only mean that he has a point to prove to one or two people now. A few years ago you would have said he is one of the best strikers in the third tier, and he is still just 29-year-old so has plenty of time left in his career.
He has also shown he can re-find some form with his loan spell at MK Dons this season, so if Ipswich are still in League One next term then his addition could prove to be a very valuable one.
Ben Wignall