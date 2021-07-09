‘Makes perfect sense’ – Nottingham Forest join race for highly soughtafter player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have expressed an interest in Gent and Iran international Milad Mohammadi, according to Nick Mashiter on Twitter.

Mohammadi, who primarily operates as a left-back, is a highly sought-after option for Chris Hughton’s side. AEK Athens and Ferencvaros have both submitted bids around the £400,000 mark – as reported by NottinghamshireLive – and whilst they were accepted by Gent, Mohammadi rejected them both.

Whether Forest’s interest has played a part in turning down both offers is yet to be seen, but the fact that the club have agreed to two bids of around £400,ooo shows that he is an option that would be well within budget.

Forest find themselves in a position where a left-back is a glaring void, but would he be a good signing for the club?

The team at FLW have their say…

Chris Thorpe

I think this could be a clever addition for Forest to make as it seems that Gaetan Bong could be set for a move away from the City Ground this summer.

Mohammadi has great international pedigree and is now well into his prime years as a left back.

He would offer a far better attacking alternative to that of Tyler Blackett and would be an almost like for like replacement for Yuri Ribeiro.

Having two players for every position is crucial during a gruelling Sky Bet Championship campaign, so therefore it is imperative that Forest strengthen at left back.

The Iranian could be the man that ticks all these boxes for Chris Hughton.

Jacob Potter

He could turn out to be a smart signing by the Reds.

Mohammadi has experience of playing at a relatively high level over in Belgium, as well as being a regular for the Iranian national team.

There’s always an element of risk with this sort of signing though, as he doesn’t have any experience in English football, let alone in the Championship.

Some players that arrive from countries outside of England sometimes struggle to adjust to the intensity of football in the second tier, but the City Ground faithful would be hoping that it wouldn’t be the case with Mohammadi.

Additional strength in depth would certainly be beneficial for Nottingham Forest this summer, with Yuri Ribeiro leaving the club, and Gaetan Bong potentially on his way out as well.

So it makes perfect sense for Nottingham Forest to make their move for Mohammadi.

Adam Jones

It would certainly be a left-field signing, that’s for sure.

This will be the Iranian’s first spell in England if he secures this move to Nottingham Forest – and with Yuri Ribeiro being released in the summer, this could potentially be a like-for-like replacement as Chris Hughton seeks to have strength in depth for next season.

Gaetan Bong and Tyler Blackett are the two remaining options for the East Midlands side at left-back – but with the former turning 34 next year and his contract expiring in 2022 – Mohammadi could potentially be seen as his natural replacement for the long-term.

Meanwhile, Tyler Blackett has failed to impress Forest fans after joining on a free transfer from Reading last year and if an injury crisis occurs at centre-back, he could be dragged back into the middle with 27-year-old mainly operating more centrally in his younger days at Manchester United.

Like most other clubs, Nottingham Forest will be working within a strict budget this summer with the adverse effects of Covid-19 on club revenue and will probably be able to negotiate a reasonably cheap deal with his contract expiring in Belgium next year.

If they can get a cheap deal tied up for him, it’s got to be worth a shot.

