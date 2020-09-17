‘Makes perfect sense’ – Nottingham Forest eyeing transfer swoop for EFL midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing AFC Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter according to BBC’s Kris Temple.

Arter has made 29 appearances for the Cherries in his time with the club, but has also been linked with a move to Turkish sides Besiktas, Ankaragucu and Denizlispor according to The Sun.

He spent last year’s campaign on loan with Fulham, and played his part for the Cottagers, as they won promotion into the Premier League, after beating Brentford in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is seemingly keen to add depth to his midfield options, with Arter being the player that they’re keeping tabs on.

The Reds finished seventh in the Championship table last term, and will be eager to make a serious push for promotion into the Premier League this season.

But would Arter be a good signing for Nottingham Forest?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

This makes perfect sense given the speculation linking Ryan Yates with moves away from the City Ground.

Forest are well stocked in the middle of the park, and with Samba Sow and Tiago Silva both set to return from injury, Sabri Lamouchi has plenty of options to choose from, with Jack Colback, Fouad Bachirou and Yates all available.

Arter is a dynamic midfielder who has stood out at this level before, and his experience of winning promotion to the Premier League with Fulham last season makes him a potentially attractive option for the Reds.

His ability to play as a box-to-box midfielder would suit Lamouchi’s 4-1-4-1 system to a tee, and he is a tenacious player who creates chances but can also give Forest steel in defence.

With only a year left on his contract, Forest should definitely look to pounce and get him for a cut-price. Fans asked for proven Championship quality, and Arter brings that in abundance.

Ned Holmes:

Arter is, without doubt, a quality player and someone that most teams in the division would likely want in their squad but do Forest really need him?

It seems as though they’re set to lose Ben Watson this summer but Jack Colback has arrived in his place and Sabri Lamouchi already has a plethora of other central midfielders available to him.

Arter’s in the final year of his contract with Bournemouth so it should be a low fee but having come down from the Premier League, you feel his wage demands may not be as cheap.

That said, the signing could prove a useful one as the midfielder has significant experience at getting promoted to the top flight.

That’s what Forest seem to be targeting this term and the addition of Arter could help them achieve it, even if it is a bit of a luxury signing.

George Dagless:

Potentially.

I think Forest already have decent options in midfield so whether he is needed is up for debate but he is a decent player with good experience at the sharp end of the Championship.

Potentially it opens the door for a Forest exit with Ryan Yates getting linked away and I do wonder whether that would need to happen to make the Arter deal worthwhile.

I like him as a player and think he could add to Forest’s side but I just think there would need to be a midfield shake-up if he did end up joining.