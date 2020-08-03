‘Makes perfect sense’ – Karanka plots Birmingham City reunion with Nottingham Forest man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are reportedly interested in signing Albert Adomah from Nottingham Forest this summer.

Ghanasoccernet claim that Aitor Karanka is keen to reunite the winger following his appointment at St. Andrew’s, with the Spaniard undoubtedly looking to strengthen his squad.

Adomah joined Forest on a free transfer from Aston Villa in the summer, and he has since made only five league starts for the Reds under Sabri Lamouchi.

After falling out of favour at Forest, the 32-year-old moved to Cardiff City on loan in January, before he was recalled as the race for the play-offs heated up.

With only one year left on his deal at the City Ground, we take a look at this potential move away…

Alfie Burns

Karanka knows what the winger is all about and he’s got a fine tune out of him in the past.

Adomah isn’t quite the player he was two or three years ago, but he’s still been involved with Cardiff’s push for the play-offs this season and that suggests he’s got enough about him to step into the Birmingham fold and make a difference.

It’s a new era under Karanka and he’s got to get this playing squad filled with players he can trust.

Adomah is one of those and a veteran of the Championship. For me, he’d be a great signing.

Ned Holmes

This would be a very shrewd signing from Birmingham, particularly given the current financial circumstances.

Adomah has proven his quality at Championship level time and time again, proving his effectiveness on loan with Cardiff City in the second half of last term as they made a late play-off push.

The 32-year-old has a huge amount of experience and with one year left on his deal at Forest is not likely to be a particularly expensive signing.

There is some history between Karanka and Adomah, having secured promotion together at Boro, so you feel like the new Blues boss knows exactly what he is getting.

Quiz: Do you know the club these 15 Birmingham City players started their career with?

1 of 15 Lukas Jutkiewicz? Northampton Town Swindon Town Grimsby Town Lincoln City

Jacob Potter

I can see their thinking behind this one.

Adomah really impressed me whilst out on loan with Cardiff City, and I think he proved to Nottingham Forest what they were missing out on.

He offers pace and trickery going forward, whilst also having the ability to provide the creative spark when he’s at his best.

Birmingham City need a player that can fill the sizeable void left by Jude Bellingham, and I think Adomah is capable of doing just that, providing he can replicate the performances he had shown whilst with Cardiff City on loan last season.

His experience in the Championship will also be handy, as he looks to make an immediate impact with the Blues if they can get an agreement in place to land the winger.

It’s a signing that makes perfect sense.