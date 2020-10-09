‘Makes no sense’ – Sheffield Wednesday make somewhat surprising player decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday have turned down two loan offers from unnamed clubs for goalkeeper Keiren Westwood according to The Star.

Westwood only made 14 league appearances for the Owls last term, and it’s been well-documented that his future at Hillsborough looks bleak.

The shot-stopper is now third-choice goalkeeper with Sheffield Wednesday, and is behind both Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith in the pecking order in Garry Monk’s plans for the first-team.

It seems highly unlikely that he’ll be able to force his way back into the starting XI anytime soon either, with Owls boss Garry Monk previously revealing that Westwood was set for a loan move elsewhere.

“He’s training with the under-23s, getting his fitness and looking to get himself out on loan or a move to another club.”

But have Sheffield Wednesday made the right decision in rejecting the loan offers form Westwood or not?

We discuss….

Ned Holmes:

This is an odd one.

You can only imagine that the Owls are either unhappy with the offers made or are holding out for a permanent deal.

Westwood has been out of favour for some time now and Monk has suggested he is hoping to see the player leave.

The 35-year-old’s wages are thought to be among the highest at the club, so you’d think they’d jump at the chance to get him off their books.

With that in mind, turning down to offers suggests to me that either the clubs weren’t offering to pay enough of his wages or that Wednesday are confident they can sell him before next week’s deadline.

Alfie Burns:

Very surprised. I though Wednesday would’ve bitten the hand off of anyone coming in for Westwood.

He’s done at Hillsborough and Monk has publicly stated that he hopes he can move the goalkeeper on.

Of course, we don’t quite know the ins and outs of the deal. Whether Wednesday want the bulk of Westwood’s wages off the books etc. but it’s still a surprise.

Sometimes beggars can’t be choosers and, if Wednesday truly want rid of Westwood, they are going to have to maybe take a little hit financially.

You never know, it might work out better in the long-term.

Chris Gallagher:

What are they thinking? This makes no sense at all.

For whatever reason, the former Ireland international is out of the first-team picture now and that’s clearly not going to change. So, not taking the chance to move Westwood on is baffling. The update claims those interested clubs would have paid a percentage of his wages and there’s no doubt the 35-year-old would love to go and play elsewhere.

This suggests that there is a lot of animosity between the player and the club, otherwise they surely wouldn’t behave in such a childish manner. Or, it’s their way of trying to force Westwood out without having to pay up his deal.

Either way, it’s poor from Wednesday as they don’t want the keeper so they should let him go and play elsewhere in what will be the final years of his career.