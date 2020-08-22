Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Makes no sense’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to team news ahead of AFC Wimbledon friendly

Queens Park Rangers host AFC Wimbledon is a pre-season friendly today.

Mark Warburton’s side line-up for their first outing of the pre-season with the visit of League One club AFC Wimbledon. The club has been in the headlines throughout the summer though, with some of their star names being linked with the exit.

Both Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel look destined for a move away, and it’s Eze who is left out of today’s match day squad, with Osayi-Samuel starting.

Also in the starting line-up is summer signing Lyndon Dykes, who signed from Livingston this week, and free signing George Thomas.

There’s another surprise in the goalkeeper department – both Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly are left out, with Seny Dieng starting in goal, and Dillon Barnes on the bench.

It’s an exciting team selection nevertheless, and it’s got plenty of QPR fans talking ahead of this afternoon’s friendly fixture. See what they had to say on the starting line-up below:


