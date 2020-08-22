‘Makes no sense’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to team news ahead of AFC Wimbledon friendly

Queens Park Rangers host AFC Wimbledon is a pre-season friendly today.

Mark Warburton’s side line-up for their first outing of the pre-season with the visit of League One club AFC Wimbledon. The club has been in the headlines throughout the summer though, with some of their star names being linked with the exit.

Both Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel look destined for a move away, and it’s Eze who is left out of today’s match day squad, with Osayi-Samuel starting.

Quiz: Are these 10 QPR facts actually true?

1 of 10 The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium holds more than 18,000 True False

Also in the starting line-up is summer signing Lyndon Dykes, who signed from Livingston this week, and free signing George Thomas.

There’s another surprise in the goalkeeper department – both Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly are left out, with Seny Dieng starting in goal, and Dillon Barnes on the bench.

It’s an exciting team selection nevertheless, and it’s got plenty of QPR fans talking ahead of this afternoon’s friendly fixture. See what they had to say on the starting line-up below:

Good that we are trying out new players 👍 — NJWFC (@njwfc) August 22, 2020

bright’s not going anywhere — taylor (@taylorjc27) August 22, 2020

Thomas, Dieng, Dykes, Bright 😍 no eze 😭 — Sam Graham (@SamGrah04191237) August 22, 2020

Great to see dieng 👌🏻 — JDT (@jordthomasqpr) August 22, 2020

There better be blue and white hair Lyndon 🔵⚪️ — Harry Kinner (@harrykinner) August 22, 2020

Possible conclusions: Eze offer incoming. Bright and Manning could stay. One of Kelly or Lumley to go. Oteh not good enough. Desperately need 1 maybe 2 centre backs and another 2 strikers — Adam Rubins (@adamrubins) August 22, 2020

Dieng clean sheet inbound https://t.co/sYM0i5UB8l — GBW / Jack (@GamerBoyWii) August 22, 2020

Desperately hoping Dieng has a blinder and is the answer to our goalkeeper issues. #QPR https://t.co/r7tmHEOh0C — King of Zamunda (@HRHJaffeJoffer) August 22, 2020

Eze not even in the squad? That literally makes no sense… #QPR https://t.co/O7cNHRQlQe — QPRHub (@qprhub) August 22, 2020