‘Makes no sense’ – Many QPR fans react as pre-Reading update emerges

Queens Park Rangers have enjoyed a remarkable start to the Championship campaign under Mark Warburton.

The R’s head into the first international break of the season having gone unbeaten in their first five games, picking up 11 points in total.

Warburton’s side sit third in the Championship table at the moment, only behind Fulham and West Brom who are the favourites to win promotion and make an immediate return to the Premier League.

There is a lot to be happy about if you’re a QPR supporter, then – that is, of course, you erase the ticketing mishap for the trip to Reading out of your head.

The R’s return to league action with a trip to Berkshire next week, with QPR recently placing tickets on general sale.

The club have since released a statement, insisting that they didn’t mean to put the tickets on general sale, which have now been sold out.

This means that a number of season ticket holders – who usually have priority – have missed out, with Reading refusing to grant any more tickets, beyond the 2,018 which have already been given to them.

CEO Lee Hoos also added that the club “under-estimated the level of feel-good factor that currently exists amongst the fans” – despite the R’s sitting third in the league.

Here, we take a look at QPR fans’ reactions…

So how about apologising for the fact that the tickets had sold out on Wednesday and still@promoting them on Thursday via the Web,Twitter or Box office recorded message until lots of us had spent 45 minutes holding to buy tickets – not great comms and not difficult to get right — Mike Greatwood (@mikegreatwood1) September 2, 2021

Seems extremely odd not to have anticipated this, but at least the apology is there and lessons have been learned. We move. — Simmo (@alansimps1984) September 2, 2021

18 months of no football, then away cup game sold out, Hull basically sold out, Middlesbrough midweek on tv still had over 500, who in their right mind would think 2,000 tickets to a game not far out of london, while club doing well, first game after a brake, wouldn’t be popular? — vks (@TheRealVickyTea) September 2, 2021

Time to put warburton in charge of the box office — Ash (@AshleyHorsman) September 2, 2021

Thought the comment about feel good factor was a bit sarcy! 🙁 — malcolm jacobus (@maljacqpr) September 3, 2021

Not great but learn from the mistake. Bit concerned that the club underestimated scale of support, need to learn from that too and better gauge the mood. Scale of our away support could be a factor this season. — Declan Slattery (@decspoon) September 2, 2021

relegation threatened under holloway 2018 and we still took 3.5k+ there this statement makes no sense — Sim (@simeonlucas19) September 2, 2021