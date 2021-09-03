Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Makes no sense’ – Many QPR fans react as pre-Reading update emerges

Queens Park Rangers have enjoyed a remarkable start to the Championship campaign under Mark Warburton.

The R’s head into the first international break of the season having gone unbeaten in their first five games, picking up 11 points in total.

Warburton’s side sit third in the Championship table at the moment, only behind Fulham and West Brom who are the favourites to win promotion and make an immediate return to the Premier League.

There is a lot to be happy about if you’re a QPR supporter, then – that is, of course, you erase the ticketing mishap for the trip to Reading out of your head.

The R’s return to league action with a trip to Berkshire next week, with QPR recently placing tickets on general sale.

The club have since released a statement, insisting that they didn’t mean to put the tickets on general sale, which have now been sold out.

This means that a number of season ticket holders – who usually have priority – have missed out, with Reading refusing to grant any more tickets, beyond the 2,018 which have already been given to them.

CEO Lee Hoos also added that the club “under-estimated the level of feel-good factor that currently exists amongst the fans” – despite the R’s sitting third in the league.

Here, we take a look at QPR fans’ reactions…


