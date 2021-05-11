Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Makes no sense’, ‘Happy with that’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans torn over club announcement

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that Juninho Bacuna, Alex Vallejo, Isaac Mbenza and Romoney Crichlow have had 12-month extensions on their contracts triggered. 

The Yorkshire outfit have released their retained list following the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign, with the headlines including the fact that Bacuna, Vallejo, Mbenza and Crichlow will all be contracted heading into next season.

Fraizer Campbell earlier secured himself a new one-year deal, whilst Huddersfield are also in talks with Richard Keogh about extending the 34-year-old’s stay in West Yorkshire.

Amongst the players released from the club are Tommy Elphick, Alex Pritchard, Oumar Niasse, Richard Stearman, Jayson Leutwiler, Demeaco Duhaney, Christopher Schindler, Jaden Brown and Yaya Sanogo.

Huddersfield fans were left disappointed by the club finishing 20th in the Championship table under Carlos Corberan and have high hopes that Town oversee a summer of change within their playing squad, with the aim of building a brighter future.

On the back of this announcement, there’s been a mixed reaction to the retained list.

We dive into some of that reaction here:


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

