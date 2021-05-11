‘Makes no sense’, ‘Happy with that’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans torn over club announcement

Huddersfield Town have confirmed that Juninho Bacuna, Alex Vallejo, Isaac Mbenza and Romoney Crichlow have had 12-month extensions on their contracts triggered.

The Yorkshire outfit have released their retained list following the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign, with the headlines including the fact that Bacuna, Vallejo, Mbenza and Crichlow will all be contracted heading into next season.

Fraizer Campbell earlier secured himself a new one-year deal, whilst Huddersfield are also in talks with Richard Keogh about extending the 34-year-old’s stay in West Yorkshire.

Amongst the players released from the club are Tommy Elphick, Alex Pritchard, Oumar Niasse, Richard Stearman, Jayson Leutwiler, Demeaco Duhaney, Christopher Schindler, Jaden Brown and Yaya Sanogo.

Huddersfield fans were left disappointed by the club finishing 20th in the Championship table under Carlos Corberan and have high hopes that Town oversee a summer of change within their playing squad, with the aim of building a brighter future.

On the back of this announcement, there’s been a mixed reaction to the retained list.

We dive into some of that reaction here:

Mbenza and bacunas option only extended so we can get a fee for them – not sure who will though 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Yorkshire! (@sportydave82) May 11, 2021

Why would we let him go for free when we can activate another 12 month and sell him for a fee? Same with Mbenza. If we get 2 mil for each then it's better than zilch — Ash Sargeant (@ashterrier89) May 11, 2021

Bacuna and mbenza 🤩🤩🤩 — Connor (@connorhtfc71) May 11, 2021

I know Pritchard doesn’t get in the team but did Town not have an option to extend his contract, makes no sense to loose him on a free? Keogh staying on too 😳 — AMacca (@AlexMacca01) May 11, 2021

Keogh!! Unbelievable — Andy Mortby (@andymortby) May 11, 2021

Happy with that tbh apart from Schindler of course let’s hope they bring in useful players now — Jordy (@jordy_0712) May 11, 2021

Well I though Keogh did alright. Plenty of experience and he’s still fit enough. 👍🏻 — Mrs Teee (@JillTeee) May 11, 2021