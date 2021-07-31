‘Makes no sense’, ‘Great move’ – Many Sheffield United fans react as player heads for exit door

Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison looks set to leave Bramall Lane on loan ahead of the new season.

Jebbison burst onto the first-team scene last season having impressed in the club’s youth ranks, making an immediate impact under Paul Heckingbottom.

The 18-year-old became the youngest ever player to score on their full Premier League debut, netting the winner against Everton at Goodison Park.

Jebbison signed a new deal at Bramall Lane at the end of last season, and is undoubtedly seen as one for the future.

But the next step looks to be a loan move, with League One side Sunderland closing in on a loan swoop for the Canadian-born forward, as per the Northern Echo.

Jebbison was present as Sunderland faced Hull City in a pre-season friendly this week, and a move to Wearside looks to be in the offing.

United have plenty of attacking options already at the club in Lys Mousset, Oli McBurnie, David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp, so a loan move for Jebbison does seem to be the right call.

Here, we take a look at Blades fans’ reactions to his potential loan exit…

Why loan him? He looks good enough for first team football — Adam (@adambell94) July 30, 2021

Jebbison needs to learn his trade and playing in league 1 will be very good for us and him . It gives him experience of proper football and a bonus is he could play and score against pigs 😂 — David Swann (@swann2204) July 30, 2021

Might aswell let him go there or season tbh — Adam Fisher (@AdamLukeSufc) July 30, 2021

Makes no sense — Sean Greaves (@Seangbogreaves1) July 30, 2021

If he goes to Sunderland I want another season of Sunderland til I die with Dan jebbison smashing the league up — Tyler Green (@Cantsairsoft) July 30, 2021

Surely he should be around the first team this season? — Alex Kerry (@alexmkerry) July 30, 2021

It would be a good loan move. He is a talent but he needs to be playing 90 mins on a regular basis. He won't get that with us currently, That doesn't mean I don't rate him — Scott Atkinson (@scott_tof) July 30, 2021

Great move for him, we're top heavy and a full season of regular football will be great for his development. — Martin Beaumont (@MartinCBeaumont) July 30, 2021