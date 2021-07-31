Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Makes no sense’, ‘Great move’ – Many Sheffield United fans react as player heads for exit door

Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison looks set to leave Bramall Lane on loan ahead of the new season.

Jebbison burst onto the first-team scene last season having impressed in the club’s youth ranks, making an immediate impact under Paul Heckingbottom.

The 18-year-old became the youngest ever player to score on their full Premier League debut, netting the winner against Everton at Goodison Park.

Jebbison signed a new deal at Bramall Lane at the end of last season, and is undoubtedly seen as one for the future.

But the next step looks to be a loan move, with League One side Sunderland closing in on a loan swoop for the Canadian-born forward, as per the Northern Echo.

Jebbison was present as Sunderland faced Hull City in a pre-season friendly this week, and a move to Wearside looks to be in the offing.

United have plenty of attacking options already at the club in Lys Mousset, Oli McBurnie, David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp, so a loan move for Jebbison does seem to be the right call.

Here, we take a look at Blades fans’ reactions to his potential loan exit…


