Leeds United boss Daniel Farke insists it is far too soon to start looking at the table, even though his side are nine points behind the top two going into the midweek fixtures.

Daniel Farke issues reassuring promotion message

Given their resources and the quality in the squad, the Whites are expected to be in the mix for a top two finish come May.

A major part of the appeal of Farke is his outstanding record at this level, which has seen him win the Championship twice with Norwich City.

Therefore, there is a confidence that he can replicate that with the Whites, and whilst they are currently outside the play-off places, there have been positive signs that Leeds are clicking into gear, despite defeat to Southampton last time out.

However, with Leicester leading the way having won eight of nine games, and Ipswich two points behind the Foxes, they already have a gap of nine points to make up to the top two.

Yet, speaking to Leeds Live, Farke was clear that he isn’t looking at the league table right now, given it’s only early October.

“It’s not important where you are after nine or after 10 or after 19 or 20 games in this league. It's just important where you are after 46 games and, at the moment, it makes no sense to analyse after each and every game.

“After a brilliant run, we are in the top six and we dance on the table and, right now, after a little setback, it’s more likely to fear relegation. No, we don't.”

Is this the right message from Daniel Farke?

Firstly, this is a guy that has been there and done it, so when he talks about what’s required to win promotion from this level, you have to respect what he says.

Clearly, after just nine games, it’s far too soon to make big judgements, and he is right on the whole. The beauty of the Championship is its unpredictability, and it’s no exaggeration to say that things can change dramatically in a week.

Of course, Leicester and Ipswich are good teams, so Leeds don’t want to let that gap get bigger, but, equally so, Farke knows there’s a lot of football to be played, and surprises happen.

He will still feel his side are good enough to go on a run that will put them into contention, and obviously he wants that to start as soon as possible.

That’s something many observers would agree with as well, as there’s so much ability in the Leeds squad, particularly in the final third.

What next for Leeds United?

The only concern for Farke is the game against QPR on Wednesday night, and he will be demanding an improvement from his side as they fell below their usual standards at Southampton.

They will feel home games against the R’s and Bristol City in the next few days represent a great chance to get six points, which would see them climb the table, but it’s now about going on the pitch and doing the business.