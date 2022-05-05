“Makes my life a lot easier” – Sheffield Wednesday star addresses the future of influential teammate

Sheffield Wednesday’s Player of the Season Barry Bannan hopes that Massimo Luongo will remain an Owl beyond this summer, with the Scotsman speaking to Yorkshire Live.

Luongo, who has been an integral figure within the squad this season, playing a vital role in the club’s eventual play-off finish, sees his contract expire next month.

Darren Moore has stated that contract talks have opened with “one or two” Sheffield Wednesday players whose contracts expire this year but it remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for the Australian.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the brilliance of Luongo, Bannan said: “He [Mass] has been brilliant. He has been a big part of it and when he plays it makes my life a lot easier because I can go off and do the things I enjoy doing and he can do the things he says he doesn’t like doing, but he does because he does it every week!

“He’s been a big part of why we’ve turned a corner, a massive part of the club that has been here a while now, he’s experienced and he’s the type of person you want next to you going into these sort of games.”

Quiz: Which club did Sheffield Wednesday sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Gilles De Bilde? Ajax Anderlecht Genk PSV

Bannan also addressed his teammate’s contract situation: “I would love for him to be involved with the club next season and hopefully Mass and the club can get all that sorted once we deal with business first.”

The verdict

The pair have proven to be levels above the division this season, with Luongo’s excellent understanding of the game, tenacity and technical ability, allowing Bannan to play in a free role within the midfield.

With Moore indicating that talks have started with “one or two” players, it is likely that Luongo was the first player they immediately thought of, given his importance at Hillsborough.

Should promotion be secured, then it would be no surprise to see the Australian penning down fresh terms with the Yorkshire outfit.

However, if they are to remain a League One club, then it would be no shock if Championship interest comes his way.