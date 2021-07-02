‘Makes me uncomfortable’, ‘Shocking’ – These West Brom fans are not happy following club reveal

It has been a busy summer for West Brom as they appointed a new manager and they have finally revealed the kit that Valerien Ismael’s side will be playing in next season.

Barts, @CallumRobinson7 & @conortownsend93 looking 👌 in the new kit! The shirt’s central blue stripe carries the first verse of Psalm 23. The words are woven into the fabric of the football club and now, for the first time, they are woven into the fabric of our home shirt 💙 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 2, 2021

The Baggies have always had similar home kits over the years, with the club known for the blue and white stripes that they play in.

And, whilst the colours obviously remain moving forward, it’s fair to say that the new home shirt is different to previous designs, with a bigger blue block dominating the centre of the shirt and white down the sides, with no stripes as has been the case before.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

That decision hasn’t really gone down well with many supporters, who were not pleased with the new release, that was shared on social media this afternoon.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the new kit from a section of the fans on Twitter…

Looks alright on the players but the lack of stripes makes me uncomfortable. Doesn’t really look like a West Brom shirt — WBA Report (@WBAReport) July 2, 2021

The more I look at it, the more I hate it. This is just not albion at all — Saz/Sarah (@SazRhiD) July 2, 2021

Add the extra stripe down the middle then maybe it’d look alright — Mattwba28 (@mattwba28) July 2, 2021

It’s quite a smart shirt, and having the lords my shepherd in the shirt as well is a great touch! — Liam Dunn (@dunnda) July 2, 2021

Bloody horrible — Tom O’Connell (@TomOConnell_WBA) July 2, 2021

Good god that is shocking — Josh_Morris🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@JoshJoshladdd) July 2, 2021

Not a fan — LD (@___WBA___) July 2, 2021