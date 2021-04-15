‘Makes me so proud’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to Jude Bellingham’s display against Man City

Borussia Dortmund may well have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Manchester City last night, but Jude Bellingham’s performance over the two legs has grabbed most of the headlines.

The 17-year-old had a controversial goal ruled out by VAR at the Etihad in the first leg, but had a taste of revenge last night as he found the net on 15 minutes.

City were to fight back and advance to the semi-finals thanks to Riyad Mahrez’s penalty and Phil Foden’s long-range drive, but Bellingham can still hold his head high.

It has been a remarkable couple of years for Bellingham, who burst onto the first-team scene at Birmingham City last season, making 41 appearances in the Championship last season.

Fast forward a year, and Bellingham is now arguably England’s most exciting prospect. He’s already been called up to the Three Lions’ setup under Gareth Southgate, and is now a genuine contender to start for England at the Euros after a string of impressive performances for Dortmund.

Every step Bellingham has taken so far and every step he will continue to take in his career will be watched by Birmingham fans from afar. They are likely to watch those steps with a great amount of pride, after nurturing and developing one of England’s most exciting young players.

Here, we take a look at Blues fans’ reactions to the teenager’s performance in the Champions League last night…

I think it’s a fact that Bellingham is a Brummie through and Through and in my day if we’d have had all this SM it would have been exactly the same with my Hero TF if not more Mike let’s just enjoy the kids success just a bit of fun in my eyes with all this Doom and Gloom KRO 💙 — Alan Elwell (@elwell_alan) April 14, 2021

And why not ? — Simbcfc1 (@simbcfc1) April 14, 2021

I got to watch 28/44 of Jude Bellingham's matches live, and saw all 4 of his goals for Blues. What a lucky man I am!! Can't wait until he's captain of England! #KRO #BCFC — George Yeomans (@BluenoseGeo) April 14, 2021

Jude Bellingham….blues fans all knew it…now everyone believes us. WHAT A TALENT and only 17 years old…17 #judebellingham #KRO — Lizzy (@lizzybeau86) April 14, 2021

I now understand why @BCFC retired the number 22 shirt, wow Bellingham wow 😳👏🏻 — 🔙🔛🔝 (@WaiteReggie) April 14, 2021

Jude Bellingham is some boy. Showing to every kid from the West Midlands that if there’s a hope there is a way #BCFC — AJ ♱ (@AyJay66) April 14, 2021

Jude Bellingham is going to be the greatest player ever isn’t he #bcfc #oneofourown — tjk (@tjkviii) April 14, 2021

Can you just imagine being Jude Bellingham right now the lads living in a dream right now — Ryan (@RyanPearceBCFC) April 14, 2021

Privileged I got to watch Jude Bellingham in a blues shirt at St Andrews 👌🏾#bcfc — Oliver (@oliversimpson_) April 14, 2021

jude bellingham makes me so proud to be a brummy — shan (@shanflahertyx) April 14, 2021