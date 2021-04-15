Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Makes me so proud’ – Many Birmingham City fans react to Jude Bellingham’s display against Man City

Published

5 mins ago

on

Borussia Dortmund may well have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Manchester City last night, but Jude Bellingham’s performance over the two legs has grabbed most of the headlines.

The 17-year-old had a controversial goal ruled out by VAR at the Etihad in the first leg, but had a taste of revenge last night as he found the net on 15 minutes.

City were to fight back and advance to the semi-finals thanks to Riyad Mahrez’s penalty and Phil Foden’s long-range drive, but Bellingham can still hold his head high.

It has been a remarkable couple of years for Bellingham, who burst onto the first-team scene at Birmingham City last season, making 41 appearances in the Championship last season.

Fast forward a year, and Bellingham is now arguably England’s most exciting prospect. He’s already been called up to the Three Lions’ setup under Gareth Southgate, and is now a genuine contender to start for England at the Euros after a string of impressive performances for Dortmund.

Every step Bellingham has taken so far and every step he will continue to take in his career will be watched by Birmingham fans from afar. They are likely to watch those steps with a great amount of pride, after nurturing and developing one of England’s most exciting young players.

Here, we take a look at Blues fans’ reactions to the teenager’s performance in the Champions League last night…


