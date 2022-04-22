“Makes me smile and proud” – Billy Sharp sends message to supporters after new Sheffield United deal announced

This morning Sheffield United announced that top scorer Billy Sharp has signed a new contract which keeps him at the club for another year.

Sharp has been back with his boyhood club since 2015 and has since made over 250 appearances for the Blades.

Despite having missed a run of games recently due to an injury, Sharp remains his club’s top scorer this season with 15 goals to his name and he’s also registered seven assists.

After his new contract was announced, Sharp took to Twitter to send a message to the supporters as he said: “Opportunity to keep scoring for this club makes me smile and proud.”

Sheffield United currently sit sixth in the league with three games left to play this season so they will be hoping they can get their top six finish and be able to compete in the play-offs.

It’s not yet known when Sharp will return for the Blades but he will be hoping he can have a part to play in their end of season run as well as hopefully their play-off campaign.

Regardless of the league United find themselves in next year, no doubt Billy Sharp will continue to have a big part to play in front of goal.

The Verdict:

This news has no doubt made a lot of Sheffield United fans very happy as Billy Sharp is a fan favourite at Bramall Lane.

Since re-joining the Blades in 2015, the 36-year-old has scored over 100 goals for the club and continues to do so at a consistent rate and at a high level even as an older player.

Not only a great player but the striker is also the captain of United and leads by example both on and off the pitch creating a great connection with the fans.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Sharp end his career at his boyhood club but he will be sure to get in as many seasons as he can before that point come.