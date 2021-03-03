‘Makes me doubt Johnson’s player judgement’, ‘I was impressed’ – Many Sunderland fans debate player’s display in Swindon win

Sunderland beat Swindon Town 1-0 last night to move fourth in League One and the performance of January signing Carl Winchester has drawn debate among many Black Cats fans.

It looked as though it was set to be another frustrating evening for the first hour or so, with Lee Johnson’s men unable to convert their dominance into a lead.

In-form forward Charlie Wyke soon calmed fears by nodding the hosts into the lead in the 70th minute at the Stadium of Light.

Swindon were unable to come back, handing the Black Cats all three points in what was not their best performance of the season.

Winchester, who joined the club from Forest Green Rovers in January, started in central midfield for Sunderland and had a quietly impressive evening.

He had 48 touches, finished with a pass accuracy of 89% from his 37 passes, made one key pass, and lost possession just four times (Sofascore).

The Northern Irishman also won five of his seven defensive duels, in addition to making three interceptions and two tackles (Sofascore).

It seems the 27-year-old is yet to fully convince at the North East club, with his performance against Swindon proving divisive.

Many Black Cats supporters have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

Watching Winchester and vokins makes me doubt Johnson player judgement …can’t see what they bring to party #safc — ftm (@Safcftm2016) March 2, 2021

Don’t think Winchesters been poor tbh — Josh W1LKS Wilkinson (@CLQ_W1LKS) March 2, 2021

Think we are missing that link in the midfield Winchester and scowen not doing enough in there — Luke Robson (@SafcRobson) March 2, 2021

Winchester looks even more physically inflexible than Conor McLaughlin, which I didn’t think was possible tbh. #safc — David Marjoram (@PlannerMarj) March 2, 2021

O9 and Sanderson top class, the improvement in Wyke is incredible, chuffed for the lad. I like Winchester, neat and tidy, doesn't give the ball away and looks comfortable on it. #safc — Gaz. (@GarrySummerson1) March 2, 2021

O’nien and Sanderson were great also Winchester look solid tonight even he got forward. #safc — Oluwaseun Bamgboye (@bamgboyeolu) March 2, 2021

That’s a huge win for us tonight. Wyke on the scoresheet again and another clean sheet for Burge and that back three. Power, Sanderson and O’Nien were superb again and I was impressed with Winchester as well tonight. Let’s keep creeping up that table lads. Get in #SAFC — James Tweddell (@Jamestweddell) March 2, 2021

Winchester has been great today — Gregg P (@GreggSAFC) March 2, 2021

Winchester is an apt name for someone who runs around like a brain dead zombie…. #SAFC @SunderlandAFC — CharlieSiSeñor (@AlexSeaham) March 2, 2021