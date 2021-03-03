Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Makes me doubt Johnson’s player judgement’, ‘I was impressed’ – Many Sunderland fans debate player’s display in Swindon win

Published

25 mins ago

on

Sunderland beat Swindon Town 1-0 last night to move fourth in League One and the performance of January signing Carl Winchester has drawn debate among many Black Cats fans.

It looked as though it was set to be another frustrating evening for the first hour or so, with Lee Johnson’s men unable to convert their dominance into a lead.

In-form forward Charlie Wyke soon calmed fears by nodding the hosts into the lead in the 70th minute at the Stadium of Light.

Swindon were unable to come back, handing the Black Cats all three points in what was not their best performance of the season.

Winchester, who joined the club from Forest Green Rovers in January, started in central midfield for Sunderland and had a quietly impressive evening.

He had 48 touches, finished with a pass accuracy of 89% from his 37 passes, made one key pass, and lost possession just four times (Sofascore).

The Northern Irishman also won five of his seven defensive duels, in addition to making three interceptions and two tackles (Sofascore).

It seems the 27-year-old is yet to fully convince at the North East club, with his performance against Swindon proving divisive.

Many Black Cats supporters have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts…


