Footage has emerged of Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson starting an anti-Derby County chant, which has caught the attention of Rams fans.

Earlier in the season, it looked as though the two East Midlands rivals could be playing in the same division again next term but Derby missed out on the play-offs while the Reds avoided relegation from the Premier League - meaning they'll be two leagues apart again in 2023/24.

The bitter rivalry remains, even if they've not been battling it out on the pitch, as footage doing the rounds on social media proves.

Brennan Johnson aims Derby County dig

As a Nottingham-born Forest academy product, Johnson knows all about the rivalry with the Rams and couldn't resist taking aim at them recently.

Given what he's done for the Reds, the 21-year-old was unlikely to be popular among the Pride Park faithful but they'll like him even less now.

Derby County fans react to Brennan Johnson video

The video has certainly caught the attention of Rams fans on Twitter.

The majority are not impressed...

While others are suggesting it shows Forest are obsessed with their rivals...

And one even thinks Johnson could leave The City Ground this summer...