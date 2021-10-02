‘Makes it look easy’, ‘Different class’ – These Stoke fans rave over player following West Brom victory

The final unbeaten run of the Championship season was toppled last night at West Bromwich Albion lost for the first time in the league this season.

The Baggies had got back to winning ways recently after three draws in succession, but they were finally defeated at the hands of Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke really should have been ahead earlier in the second half but Sam Johnstone was able to deny Sam Surridge from a penalty kick.

They had a number of chances to break the deadlock and one was finally taken on 79 minutes as Nick Powell latched onto a through ball and lobbed Johnstone to score the only goal of the contest.

The win took the Potters up to third in the Championship and for the third match in a row their defence was not penetrated from open play despite coming up against some fearsome attackers.

Much of that has to do with the performance of Australia international Harry Souttar, who will be making Stoke fans very nervous that Premier League clubs will probably be casting a glance over his showings this season.

The 6 foot 7 defender put in another impressive showing in-front of the Sky cameras last night and it didn’t go unnoticed by his own supporters either who took to Twitter to praise him.

Harry Souttar is the best central defender outside of the PL and better than a lot in the PL. expect offers in January or certainly at the end of the season. Different class and makes it look easy. — Adam (@stokieadam) October 1, 2021

there’s like no possible way we’re gonna be able keep harry souttar is there 😩😭 — Abi🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SCFCAbi_) October 2, 2021

Harry souttar is the best defender in the championship. Don’t @ me. — Tom Hall (@IAmTomHall) October 1, 2021

Appreciation tweet for Harry souttar who was yet again magnificent at the back – begging he doesn’t leave us for a very long time @StokeLoudProud — tom chesworth (@chesworth_tom) October 1, 2021

Powell, Vrancic,Souttar … Rolls Royce — Aulternator (@Aulternator) October 1, 2021

Ill be very very surprised if Souttar if playing for us this time next year, let alone after January — Ben 🔴⚪️ (@_giginthesky_) October 1, 2021

Souttar reminds me so much of Alan Hansen in his prime. Such a good footballer as well as a great defender — 🥨 Rob Spragg 🏺⚽️🏈⚡🔴⚪👟 (@Spraggy2009) October 1, 2021

Special night that. Magnificent from start to finish. Only criticism is our finishing. 5-0 wouldn't flatter us tonignt but we got over the line with some Powell magic. Souttar is different class, hilariously good. Wilmot, impressive. Can't fault anyone. Get in boys! 🔴⚪#scfc — Steve Collo (@Steve___Collo) October 1, 2021