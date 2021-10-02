Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Makes it look easy’, ‘Different class’ – These Stoke fans rave over player following West Brom victory

Published

11 mins ago

on

The final unbeaten run of the Championship season was toppled last night at West Bromwich Albion lost for the first time in the league this season.

The Baggies had got back to winning ways recently after three draws in succession, but they were finally defeated at the hands of Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke really should have been ahead earlier in the second half but Sam Johnstone was able to deny Sam Surridge from a penalty kick.

They had a number of chances to break the deadlock and one was finally taken on 79 minutes as Nick Powell latched onto a through ball and lobbed Johnstone to score the only goal of the contest.

23 questions about some of Stoke City’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23

Nathan Collins has appeared at youth international level for which nation?

The win took the Potters up to third in the Championship and for the third match in a row their defence was not penetrated from open play despite coming up against some fearsome attackers.

Much of that has to do with the performance of Australia international Harry Souttar, who will be making Stoke fans very nervous that Premier League clubs will probably be casting a glance over his showings this season.

The 6 foot 7 defender put in another impressive showing in-front of the Sky cameras last night and it didn’t go unnoticed by his own supporters either who took to Twitter to praise him.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Makes it look easy’, ‘Different class’ – These Stoke fans rave over player following West Brom victory

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: