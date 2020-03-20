‘Makes everyone play better’, ‘Incredible’ – The best tweets that sum up Charlton ace’s campaign so far

It has been another eventful season for Charlton Athletic both on an off the pitch and the final weeks of the campaign look set to be just as thrilling.

Nine games remain in the Championship and The Addicks sit just inside the relegation zone but just a point behind Hull City and, despite a poor run of form, will still back themselves to get out of trouble.

One player who is likely to be essential in any escape is midfielder Josh Cullen.

Originally signed on a season-long loan in 2018, he became a central part of Lee Bowyer’s promotion-winning side and, after bringing him back for a second spell in the summer, he has shown his class again.

Here we take a look at the fan reaction throughout the campaign which has summed up his quality…

Incredible performance, Taylor, Pratley, Williams, Gallagher, Cullen, all class… Aneke has to start next… superb game gents #cafc #PremierLeagueSoundsNice — Jon (@JTedders92) August 10, 2019

The #cafc dream continues. Cullen, Leko, and Gallagher class. Three great goals. Great stuff all round. — Connor Fawdry (@connorfawdry) August 10, 2019

Despite the departures of Joe Aribo and Krystian Bielik in the summer, Cullen still managed to show his class in a new midfield set-up at The Valley, impressing regularly alongside Darren Pratley and Conor Gallagher as Charlton started the season brightly.

Class game that. Worried about losing Cullen. Strong league debut by Doherty! #cafc — Nick Challis (@NickChallis92) November 23, 2019

It’s amazing how much we miss Cullen, we are in trouble until he comes back #cafc — Henry Francis {…} (@HenryF2424) December 26, 2019

However, as good as those performances were, his quality was perhaps not fully appreciated until he was forced out of action at the end of 2019 with an ankle ligament injury, missing 11 matches as the Addicks’ form slipped, winning just one of those matches without him.

How good was this man on his return to the #cafc team tonight.. The boy is an absolute machine and shows how much we’ve missed him. We’ve got Cullen, Super Josh Cullen! Now go and get him on a permanent @CAFCofficial before West Ham try and renew his contract.🙏🏼😍 pic.twitter.com/vjWdyeCbx8 — Ben (@BenCAFC93) January 22, 2020

Cullen is class, makes everyone around him play so much better #cafc — Scott Chalkley (@ScottChalkleyy) January 22, 2020

I think we could have nicked it, good performance and not surprised our clean sheet happens when Cullen is back…! Purrington played better than his last full outing also – Pratley deserves and needs a rest in my mind #cafc — Mick (@CharltonBlogger) January 22, 2020

So, when he returned in January it was perhaps not too big a surprise that his impact was felt immediately, Lee Bowyer’s men winning three of his first six matches back on the field.

The club’s form has dipped once again at a worrying time but there is little doubt that Cullen will continue to be crucial cog as we tick slowly towards the end of the season.