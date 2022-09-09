“Makes complete sense” – Middlesbrough fan pundit reacts as Boro seal transfer agreement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough yesterday confirmed the addition of free agent midfielder Massimo Luongo to the squad.

The Australian international, who left Sheffield Wednesday in the summer despite being offered fresh terms, has signed a deal up until January with the Teesside club.

A central midfielder, Luongo has proven to be an excellent operator at Championship in the past, and whilst he has predominantly played as a number eight, he can also hold the midfield, should that be required of him.

Sharing her thoughts on securing Luongo’s signature, FLW’s Middlesborough fan pundit Dana Malt said: “It’s a good deal that makes complete sense as far as Boro are concerned because we have lacked midfield depth since the departures of Martin Payero and Marcus Tavernier.

“I’m really happy how quickly we have got this done as well. Of course, he’s a free agent so there’s probably less wrangling in terms of the intricacies of the deal but Reading were interested. I believe he was actually training with Reading not too long ago, and then it was reported Birmingham were keen as well.

“So, I think it is a very good deal for Middlesbrough. Somebody that can offer quality in Howson’s position and potentially even Crooks’ position as well.

“The only issue is his injury record which seems to have been quite patchy since he signed for Sheffield Wednesday but it’s a good deal, I’m happy with it and it will only improve the squad that Chris Wilder has.”

The verdict

Luongo would have been a strong addition at a lot of Championship clubs, with the Australian international looking a level above in League One last time out.

A tough-tackling, intelligent midfielder, who is also composed and technically gifted when in possession, there is a lot that Luongo will bring to the table at the Riverside.

Of course, competition levels will be high when it comes to pushing for regular first-team inclusion but opportunities will be presented to him.

Should he avoid injury and add value at Middlesbrough during the first half of the campaign, it would be no surprise to see the contract extended beyond January.