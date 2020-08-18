‘Makes complete sense’ – Derby aim to beat Celtic and West Brom to player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wigan Athletic’s David Marshall is top of Derby County’s list as their search for a goalkeeper continues, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

Marshall could be available for cheap after the Latics went into administration and were subsequently relegated.

According to Nixon, the Scotsman is at the top of Derby’s list as they look for a new shot-stopper.

The Rams may face some competition, however, with both Celtic and West Bromwich Albion linked.

But would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

It’s quite obvious that Derby need to get a goalkeeper in and Marshall would be a really solid option.

The goalkeeper has built up a wealth of respect during his time in the EFL and, although he’s 35 now, he would be a really good signing for the Rams.

Phillip Cocu has so many good young players in his squad, but you’ve seen the impact the older head of someone like Wayne Rooney can have, so there’s no reason why Marshall couldn’t do that from a different position on the pitch.

For me, this feels like a potentially reasonable transfer for the Rams to do.

Did these 12 ex-Derby County players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 12 Jeff Kenna? Yes No

George Harbey

Marshall could be a shrewd capture for Derby.

It’s obviously really unfortunate what’s happening with Wigan at the moment, but Derby have been smart here and they would be signing an experienced goalkeeper who improves them for a minimal fee.

Marshall may be approaching the latter stages of his career, but he is such a reliable, experienced figure to have and he’s better than what Derby currently have.

Kelle Roos‘ form was hit and miss for large parts of this term, and Ben Hamer has now returned to Huddersfield Town, so a new goalkeeper needed to be brought in.

Marshall was excellent for Wigan this season, and he’ll provide real experience for Henrich Ravas too

Sam Rourke

Makes complete sense.

There is no denying that Derby need to add in the goalkeeping department this summer, with Kelle Roos proving pretty inconsistent, Ben Hamer returning to his parent club and Scott Carson looking likely to depart this summer.

Marshall is a very reliable head who has a wealth of experience playing in the EFL over the years, and I’m still convinced he has another one or two good seasons in his locker, even at the age of 35.

He showcased his ability for Wigan Athletic last season and is a commanding presence between the sticks, who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and has impressive reflex save ability for his age.

His experience and nous would be a real benefit for what is a pretty youthful Derby County side at the moment, and I just think a calming figure in goal is what the Rams need for next season, as it was an issue that hampered them at times in the 2019/20 campaign.