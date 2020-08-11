‘Makes an awful lot of sense’ – Sheffield Wednesday plotting transfer swoop for defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly eyeing a move for Vitoria Guimaraes defender Frederico Venancio according to Yorkshire Live.

Venancio is a player that Owls supporters will remember well, as he made 25 appearances for the club in a loan spell during the 2017/18 season.

He is currently playing in the Portuguese top-flight, but could be heading for the exit door during the summer transfer window, with Vitoria Guimaraes looking to trim the wage bill ahead of the new league campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday are likely to be in the market for defensive reinforcements, after a disappointing second-half of the season under the management of Garry Monk.

The Owls conceded 66 league goals, as they finished 16th in the Championship table, and they’ll be eager to show much-needed improvement next term.

But would Venancio be a good addition to the Sheffield Wednesday squad ahead of the new season?

We discuss…

Ned Holmes:

Given the way Wednesday ended the season, I think looking to bolster their defensive line makes an awful lot of sense.

Dominic Iorfa looks a proper player to me and someone that they should be a regular fixture but I’m not convinced by the other options.

In that sense, bringing back Venancio would be a smart move. The 27-year-old impressed during his loan spell with the club but a soft transfer embargo meant they were unable to sign him permanently.

They have that chance now and you feel it would make a lot of sense for them to get this deal done.

Louie Chandler:

I think there is no question that Sheffield Wednesday need to be strengthening their back line ahead of the new season.

After the restart, they kept just two clean sheets in eight games, conceding two or more goals on five occasions.

I will not pretend to know much about Venancio, but given he played 20 times in Portugal’s top flight last season, there is obviously some ability there.

Julian Borner impressed in patches last season, as did Dominic Iorfa, but consistency is badly needed and adding a bit more competition could be what achieves it.