“Makes an awful lot of sense” – Portsmouth set sights on influential League Two man: The verdict

Portsmouth are considering a January move for Northampton Town forward Sam Hoskins, as per a Football League World exclusive.

The report states that Pompey are facing divisional competition for the 29-year-old, with Barnsley, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday all keeping a close eye.

There is also interest from the higher division, with Middlesbrough and Sunderland involved in the pursuit of the exciting winger.

Hoskins has netted 11 goals already this season in Northampton colours, adding a further assist to his contributions tally on the opening day of the campaign.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on whether or not it would be wise for Pompey to continue their pursuit of Hoskins…

Billy Mulley

Hoskins has enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign, after what was a productive enough campaign last time out for the 29-year-old.

Not only is Hoskins a player who is quite evidently playing beneath the level he could play at, he is also an extremely versatile option who carries a creative threat regardless of where he is positioned.

11 goals in 10 games is an excellent start to the campaign, and whilst his eyes will be firmly fixed on helping his side to promotion, an opportunity to embark on an exciting project in the higher division could tempt him.

Of course, there are a lot of big clubs involved in his pursuit and it will be interesting to see if a move does come to fruition this summer, but ultimately, Portsmouth would be a good fit.

Marcus Ally

Pompey have such a healthy amount of depth and competition for places in the final third at the moment, that I do not see a place for Sam Hoskins to come in and pick up regular minutes.

The 29-year-old has been sensational at the start of this season and a great servant to the Cobblers, but even his most staunch supporters would admit that he has not been able to produce the same levels in League One as in the fourth tier over the years.

At 29, there is a chance that a hefty fee could tempt Northampton to cash in, but given their position in the League Two table, they are in a strong position to offer Hoskins League One football next season anyway, if he keeps his head down and continues to lead the attack with such relentless consistency.

Ned Holmes

This looks like it could be a smart bit of business from a Portsmouth perspective, it really does.

They’ve made a fantastic start to the season and look to be one of the promotion contenders this term so a January move for Sam Hoskins could be just the boost they need.

Having lost Marcus Harness to Ipswich Town, bringing in a wide player that knows where the goal is makes an awful lot of sense for the South Coast club.

It’s perhaps more of a short-term fix than anything else but in a very competitive division, it could be just what they need.