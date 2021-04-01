‘Makes a lot of sense’ – Sheffield United in transfer chase for Bristol City man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are keeping tabs on Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo, according to TEAMtalk.

The Blades are heading back down to the Championship with relegation from the Premier League looming, and they will be eyeing up reinforcements as they plot an immediate return to the top-flight.

Semenyo has been a key player for the Robins this season, scoring five goals in 43 appearances across all competitions.

The 21-year-old is under contract until 2023, and the club do hold the option to extend his contract by another 12 months.

Here, we take a look at Sheffield United’s reported interest in the attacker…

Alfie Burns

A good signing, no doubt, but why would he make that move right now?

There are going to be Premier League opportunities for Semenyo if he’s moving on, but a move to Bramall Lane isn’t going to appeal surely?

They are heading for the same level as Bristol City anyway, under a real dark cloud after a poor season in the Premier League.

Surely, if that’s a deal that’s on the table, he will consider staying put in Bristol and building towards the Premier League with the Robins.

I really don’t see this transfer coming off.

Ned Holmes

This could be a good bit of business from a Sheffield United perspective.

All things considered, the Blades will be a Championship club next season and that may see some squad turnover – particularly with a new manager in place.

Bringing in a talented young forward like Semenyo, therefore, makes a lot of sense.

He’s still raw but he looks like he could become a really exciting player over the few years and he’s already proven he can cut it in the Championship.

I could see the 21-year-old securing a place in the XI next season if a few players leave but with the likes of McBurnie, Brewster, Mousset, McGoldrick there at the moment it might be tough.

Toby Wilding

I could see this being a very good signing for Sheffield United, if they can pull it off.

After what can best be described as a catastrophic season, you feel the Blades are going to need a big lift in 2021/22 to get them back on track, both on and off the pitch.

Given Semenyo’s confidence to take on defenders and drive his side forward in games, and the fact that the level of interest there is in him means this would be something of a coup for the Blades, it does seem as though this is a deal that would certainly help the club to do that.

You also feel that in the wake of the events of this season, the summer transfer window could see something of a squad overhaul for the Blades, as they look to move on some of those who have underperformed, while other clubs circle for some of their bigger assets, meaning I do think Semenyo should be confident of getting a chance in the starting XI at the very least if he moves to Bramall Lane.