‘Makes a lot of sense’, ‘Shame’ – These West Brom fans react to transfer update involving Aston Villa man

West Brom are not keen on Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane, despite reports claiming he was a target.

From what I am hearing Albion aren't interested in him — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) July 18, 2021

The Irish international spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Swansea City, scoring five goals and impressing as the Welsh side reached the play-off final.

However, he has returned to Villa now, where he is way down the pecking order for Dean Smith.

Therefore, with Hourihane approaching the final year of his deal, a summer move seems likely, and The Athletic stated that Albion and Sheffield United were keeping tabs on the left-footer.

But, reporter Joseph Masi has cooled talk of Hourihane arriving at The Hawthorns, as he insists that the 30-year-old isn’t a target.

That prompted a mixed response from the fan base, with some feeling he would’ve been a good addition given his pedigree, whereas others feel he isn’t required after the signing of Alex Mowatt.

