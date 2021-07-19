Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Makes a lot of sense’, ‘Shame’ – These West Brom fans react to transfer update involving Aston Villa man

West Brom are not keen on Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane, despite reports claiming he was a target.

The Irish international spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Swansea City, scoring five goals and impressing as the Welsh side reached the play-off final.

However, he has returned to Villa now, where he is way down the pecking order for Dean Smith.

Therefore, with Hourihane approaching the final year of his deal, a summer move seems likely, and The Athletic stated that Albion and Sheffield United were keeping tabs on the left-footer.

But, reporter Joseph Masi has cooled talk of Hourihane arriving at The Hawthorns, as he insists that the 30-year-old isn’t a target.

That prompted a mixed response from the fan base, with some feeling he would’ve been a good addition given his pedigree, whereas others feel he isn’t required after the signing of Alex Mowatt.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


