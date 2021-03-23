‘Makes a lot of sense’ – Norwich City targeting move for EFL midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are said to be interested in a deal to sign Bristol City’s Han-Noah Massengo according to a recent report from Bristol Live.

It is also claimed that the likes of Southampton, AFC Bournemouth and Wolves are also keeping tabs on the Bristol City midfielder, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature.

Massengo has been with Bristol City since 2019, and has gone on to make 24 appearances for the club in all competitions this season, as they look to finish this year’s campaign strongly.

A move to Norwich City could be tempting for Massengo, with the Canaries looking as though they’re set to win promotion back into the Premier League this season at the first time of asking.

Daniel Farke’s side are likely to add to their squad in the summer transfer window, as they look to avoid relegation back into the second-tier.

But would Massengo be a good signing for the Canaries in the summer?

We discuss…

George Harbey:

I’d be a big fan of this.

Norwich, unless there’s a catastrophe, will be playing Premier League football next season and will have to recruit wisely to avoid going straight back down.

Massengo wouldn’t be a regular in the first team straight away I don’t think, but we’ve seen Daniel Farke put plenty of faith in the likes of Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell over the last few years and that’s paid dividends.

I really like Massengo as a player. I think he brings plenty of energy to the midfield and carries the ball really well, and it’s clear to see he has been so highly rated in his brief career thus far.

Norwich have a good eye for up and coming, young talent and I think he’d be a great signing for the Canaries.

Ned Holmes:

I really like Massengo and I think he’s a player with a bright future.

Norwich moving for him makes a lot of sense because of the way he looks after the ball and their record developing young players.

I’m not convinced he’s ready for Premier League football just yet and he still has a fair bit of development to do but long-term it makes sense.

Oliver Skipp has pulled the strings from holding midfield but surely has a future at Spurs, so the French teenager could be a replacement for him looking ahead.

They’ll have to be patient though because he’s far from the finished article.

Toby Wilding:

I could see this being a smart piece of business for Norwich if they are able to get this done.

Oliver Skipp has been outstanding for the Canaries this season, but it could be difficult for them to bring him back to Carrow Road next season, and they will need to bring in a replacement for him if that proves to be the case.

Judging by his performances since joining Bristol City, Massengo is someone who could fill that role well for the Canaries, with his combative role in the centre of the park certainly not dissimilar to the job that Skipp has done so well for Daniel Farke’s side this season.

Indeed, if Norwich do, as looks to be the case, win promotion to the Premier League this season, then this should be a deal they could be able to afford, and with Massengo originally having joined Bristol City from Monaco, there is certainly an argument to be made that he does have the potential to play at top-flight level.