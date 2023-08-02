Highlights Leeds United are interested in signing Manchester United defender Brandon Williams, who has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Williams had a successful pre-season with United but the club is willing to listen to offers for him.

Williams would be a good signing for Leeds as he still has plenty to offer and a fresh start could help revive his career. He is a versatile player who can operate on both sides of defence, providing valuable cover for a long and challenging Championship season.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are interested in signing Manchester United defender Brandon Williams, as reported by journalist Miguel Delaney.

Daniel Farke is keen to strengthen his Leeds squad in the final month of the transfer window and is said to be eyeing a move for a player he has previously worked with.

Farke had Williams at Norwich City in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, and it seems he is keen to work with him once again.

The 22-year-old found himself way down the pecking order at Old Trafford last season, as he only played five minutes in the first team, and that was a cameo in the EFL Cup.

However, the defender has enjoyed quite a successful pre-season so far with United, but it seems he is still a player that the Premier League side are willing to listen to offers for.

Would Brandon Williams be a good signing for Leeds United?

With that said, some of the writers at Football League World have shared their thoughts on Leeds’ interest in Williams and stated whether they think he is needed at the club.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

When the defender first broke into the team at Old Trafford, big things were expected from him, and it seemed he was a player who could live up to those expectations.

However, despite a solid campaign in his first season, Williams has failed to recreate the form that earned him his chance.

Injuries and high-quality competition in the squad has meant the 22-year-old has fallen way down the pecking order now. So, it isn’t a surprise that Man United may be looking to offload the defender this summer, as they have plenty of options in both full-back areas and need to raise money through player sales.

So, with that said, Leeds are acting wisely with potential interest in Williams, as the full-back has still got plenty left to offer and maybe a fresh start is just what is needed for his career.

Obviously, Farke is aware of Williams having worked with him before, and that can only be a good thing if this move happens. Williams has never played in the Championship, but he has shown in Man United’s first team and academy setup that he has enormous quality; it is just about having the opportunities to show that.

Williams is a very versatile player who can operate on both the right and left side of defence, which is only a bonus as the Championship is a long, hard season and cover is always needed.

Williams is used to dealing with pressure at Man United, so if he were to join Leeds, he would be well aware of the pressure at Elland Road, and having worked under Farke before, he could be a natural fit for a team like Leeds.

Alfie Burns

Brandon Williams is a huge Manchester United fan and has already made it clear what he thinks of ex-players praising a rival in Man City. Of course, Leeds are different rivals, but in Yorkshire there would be some concern about Williams' very recent comments on social media.

However, once you park that, consider Williams' career and Leeds' needs this summer, it's a deal that makes a huge amount of sense.

Williams needs a move and, at 22, it's probably fair to say he needs to leave Man United permanently. Leeds are a club that will hope to be challenging the sharp end of the Championship table in the next couple of seasons, therefore offering the full-back the chance of a realistic route back into the Premier League before long.

Leeds are crying out for an addition in the full-back area, too. Rasmus Kristensen has left, Junior Firpo is injured, Cody Drameh hasn't featured towards the end of pre-season and Luke Ayling isn't getting any younger. Farke has Sam Byram on trial at the club, having worked with him at Norwich, and quite clearly likes the versatility the former Leeds academy graduate can bring at left-back and right-back.

Williams is similar to Byram with his versatility, whilst he's probably less of a punt when it comes to his fitness and a more natural fit as a left-back where Leeds are really short. Add his age and the fact he's also worked with Farke at Norwich to that and he makes a lot of sense for the Whites this summer.