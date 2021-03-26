‘Makes a lot of sense’ – Huddersfield Town finalise move for 9-cap international: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Huddersfield Town have confirmed the signing of Senegal international Oumar Niasse on a deal until the end of the season.

With the Terriers still at risk of relegation to League One this season, Carlos Corberan has moved to bolster his attack for the final nine games of the season by adding the former Everton forward.

Niasse’s saga has been going on for well over a month, with Huddersfield unsure as to whether he would quality for a work permit, but the problems have all been resolved and Corberan will be hoping for Niasse to be the catalyst for their survival, especially as he has experience of scoring goals at the top level.

Is Niasse a smart capture for the Yorkshire club though? Our FLW writers have analysed the signing…

Alfie Burns

There’s been a need to bring in a couple of strikers at Huddersfield on the back of a poor January transfer window, with Niasse and Yaya Sanogo adding competition for Fraizer Campbell.

Campbell has done so well this season, working hard for Corberan and getting a modest return of goals for his efforts.

However, there’s been occasions this season where Huddersfield have needed more of a goal threat on top of Campbell, which Danny Ward hasn’t been able to offer.

Sanogo, to his credit, has done that, and I’d expect Niasse to do the same.

Corberan will probably maintain faith with Campbell for now, but Sanogo is already pushing him, which Niasse will also do.

It looks a good deal at this stage of the season.

Ned Holmes

This could prove to be a good bit of a business and in my eyes, it’s a no-brainer.

The signing of Yaya Sanogo hasn’t worked out just yet and with Corberan short of options in the forward line, adding Niasse makes a lot of sense.

Huddersfield look to be safe but they’re not out of the woods just yet. Niasse should give them some more firepower and will give the Terriers boss a chance to run the rule over him.

He’s on a short-term deal at the moment, so Corberan will want to assess whether he’s someone he wants next season.

With that in mind, I’d be surprised if we don’t see him given a go from the start at some point – though it will likely be sub appearances early on.

George Harbey

I think this is very much a risk-free signing for Huddersfield.

Niasse is only under contract until the end of the season, and if he impresses in that time, then he will give the club a decision to make.

Until then, he adds depth and experience to a Huddersfield frontline which has struggled for goals this term.

His goal record at Everton wasn’t too bad considering how many substitute appearances he had, and I’d expect him to score a couple for Huddersfield between now and the end of the season.

It could prove to be a shrewd signing.