‘Makes a lot of sense’ – Derby targeting transfer swoop for Aston Villa forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis according to Football Insider.

Davis has made 69 appearances in total for Villa, although the majority of those have come from the substitutes bench in recent seasons.

The forward made 24 appearances and scored one goal for the club last season, as they adjusted to life back in the Premier League under the management of Dean Smith.

Derby will be eager to add much-needed strength in depth to their attacking options before the summer transfer window closes, with the Rams struggling at this moment in time.

Phillip Cocu’s side are currently sat 19th in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping to put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities.

But would Davis be a good signing for Derby this season on a season-long loan?

We discuss….

Sam Rourke:

I like this.

He’d offer a different dimension to Derby County’s strikeforce, with him the type of player to hold the ball up and bring other attackers into play.

Davis is strong in the air and has a wide frame, so is a contrast to the more nippy, diminutive Jack Marriott and I could see them complementing eachother well in the final third for the Rams.

For me, It’s quite evident that Davis needs a loan stint away from Villa Park with his starting opportunities very slim after the big money signing of Ollie Watkins from Brentford in the summer.

If the Rams were able to afford him consistent game-time and were patient with him, he could really develop and mature at Pride Park and become a more rounded striker.

As aforementioned, patience would be key though as he’s not the type of striker who will score you 15+ goals a season, judging on his previous seasons in the EFL, but if given time this could work for Cocu and his team.

Ned Holmes:

I like this move from a Derby perspective.

Even with the impending arrival of Bobby Duncan, Phillip Cocu seems a bit short of options in the final third in my eyes.

Chris Martin is gone, leaving Martyn Waghorn and Jack Marriott as the main options.

Derby can’t be sure of what they’re going to get from Duncan just yet, so bringing Davis in on loan makes a lot of sense.

He’s never been truly prolific in senior football but he’s got a fair bit of experience and should provide some extra dynamism in the final third.

This seems a low risk, high reward move to me.

Have Derby County ever loaned out these players? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 9 Did Derby ever loan out Michael Jacobs? Yes No

George Dagless:

Time will tell.

Derby fans, at least some of them, are concerned that his goal-scoring record isn’t great and, to be fair, they have a case when you look at his figures.

Phillip Cocu will have an idea of how he fits into his plans, though, if this one does go through and Rams fans will probably give him the benefit of the doubt to see what he can do.

Yes, a striker is judged on goals more often than not but some can bring other facets to their game and perhaps we’ll see that being the case at Pride Park.

I think the jury will be out on this one but he has got talent and it’s just all about how he fits into Cocu’s plans.