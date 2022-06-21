“Makes a lot of sense” – Burnley set for West Brom transfer battle over star Championship player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley have emerged as a potential destination for Millwall winger Jed Wallace this summer.

According to reporter Alan Nixon via Patreon, Clarets boss Vincent Kompany wants to bring the wide-midfielder to Turf Moor, battling fellow Championship side West Brom who are also keen.

Wallace’s current deal at Millwall expires at the end of this month, and he looks like being available on a free transfer, with no new deal agreed at this stage.

The 28-year-old scored six goals and registered 11 assists in 37 Championship outings last campaign.

With that being said, we asked some of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on Burnley being linked with a move for the Englishman.

George Dagless

It’s worth a shot.

Wallace is a good player and any side in the Championship would be rightly pleased if they could get him in, particularly on a free.

Millwall evidently felt as though he was always going to leave at the end of his contract and thought it would be best to try and get him to play it out rather than get a fee, but I do still think it’s a shame for them that they’re not getting any money for such a talented player.

That said, I think he is a potential match-winner for any Championship side and so I am not surprised Burnley are looking at him as they try and reshape their squad into one capable of challenging for promotion.

Billy Mulley

If any Championship side manages to secure the services of Jed Wallace, then that would be an excellent addition.

A player who has looked above the level over the last couple of seasons, it is surprising that not much higher level interest has recently surfaced.

A fantastic creative option, with the ability to unlock defences at will, Wallace is able to operate in most forward positions and would be a real asset as Burnley look to readapt to Championship football.

Burnley will be seeking an immediate return to the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign, and whilst they may lose some integral first-teamers, deals for players like Wallace would massively bolster their chances of succeeding.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This could be a transfer that makes a lot of sense for Burnley.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, there is every chance that the likes of Maxwel Cornet and Dwight McNeil could leave, in which case, Wallace could be a good replacement.

There is a reason that the Lions winger is one of the most in-demand free agents in the Championship this summer – he is fantastic at this level.

On a free transfer, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Burnley this summer and would certainly fit in well at Turf Moor.