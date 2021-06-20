‘Make this happen’, ‘Underwhelming’ – Many Fulham fans split as major update emerges on managerial situation

A number of Fulham supporters have been reacting to the latest report from The Sun that they are set to make a move for Swansea City manager Steve Cooper to replace Scott Parker.

The latest report from The Sun reaffirms that Parker is continuing to interest Championship rivals Bournemouth. While it also reveals that the Cherries are willing to pay a compensation fee to secure his services in the hope he can lead them to promotion to the Premier League next term.

The report then reveals that Fulham would then have the financial resources needed to fund a move to get Cooper out of Swansea.

It is therefore believed that they would be prepared to pay the £3.5 million compensation fee that it would take for them to take the 41-year-old to Craven Cottage.

That comes with Fulham’s hierarchy thought to be preferring Cooper to other potential options that could be out there for them to move this summer. It is believed that they see his ability to develop young players as a crucial quality to help them progress.

Fulham quiz: One question about every player in the Whites’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 18 Kenny Tete joined from which club? Ajax PSV Lyon Lille

Many Fulham supporters were left split over this potential appointment, with some believing that Cooper would be an ideal manager to come in and replace Parker. While others thought he would be more of an underwhelming option.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Happy with this if we can get it done https://t.co/QeE8Yvqcq9 — brandon (@BrandonFFC_) June 19, 2021

Howe, Cooper or Wilder would be the ideal for me. Any of the them are an improvement on what we have currently #ffc https://t.co/70ZaajHkH9 — Harry Simmonds (@supersimmo123) June 19, 2021

Steve cooper definelty a no from me.

Is he any better than scott?

From what swansea fans are saying they are very similar. — Daniel (@ReidAllOver) June 19, 2021

Steve Cooper has done a decent job with limited resources at Swansea, but it's a no from me. — Dave 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@FFC_Dave) June 19, 2021

Steve Cooper could be a good replacement for Parker. Plays attacking football and done a good job getting in some top talents to help Swansea make back to back play-off campaigns. Also took the England U17 to World Cup victory back in 2017. #FFC https://t.co/osI0zZh6BE — Ad (@ABronsSmith) June 20, 2021