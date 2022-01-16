‘Make the statue’ – Many Fulham fans react as attacker shines during thrashing of Bristol City

Scoring 13 goals in just four days, Fulham secured a convincing 6-2 victory at home to Bristol City yesterday afternoon.

Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring for the visitors with seven minutes on the clock, before Aleksandar Mitrovic restored parity 14 minutes later.

Semenyo would go on to edge the Robins back into the lead on the half hour mark, however, a relentless 14 minute spell saw the hosts score four times, with the Whites taking a 5-2 lead into the break.

In that 14 minute period, Neeskens Kebano and Fabio Carvalho chipped in with goals, whilst Mitrovic netted another two to claim yet another Championship hat-trick, his third of the season.

It was another stellar performance from Fulham’s talisman, taking his Championship goal tally to 27 already this season.

The ever so clinical forward has benefitted massively from the creativity and end-product for the likes of Carvalho, Kebano and Harry Wilson this season, with Fulham’s attacking play proving to be too much in the second-tier.

Mitrovic finds himself four goals shy of Ivan Toney’s Championship goalscoring record, with the 27-year-old looking on track to break the record with ease.

Here, we take a look at how Fulham fans have reacted on Twitter to Mitrovic’s performance against the Robins yesterday afternoon…

Ronaldo who? — Erik 🇷🇸/🇸🇪 (@Erik11016716) January 15, 2022

mate just make the statue — FulhamFanpage11 (@Cayden65585821) January 15, 2022

And Scott Parker insisted on playing Ivan Cavaleiro and Josh Maja last year over him 🤣🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/32VXOvLiMS — 🏁 (@UTF1879) January 15, 2022

He will end up with 40 End of season — Mävālliiiizzz Bhaajiwaalya (@Informaticafan) January 15, 2022

At least 10 more 🔥 — Debra Radford 🐝 (@Debsrads) January 15, 2022

Please bring this same energy to the premier league next season. — Hector Adebola Onojobi (@Hectoronojobi) January 15, 2022

Mitro's on 🔥 — Papito (@Papito_AP) January 15, 2022

GOAT of the championship, not even close — Thomas (@thomasffc541) January 15, 2022