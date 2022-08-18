“Make the deal happen” – Portsmouth fan pundit reacts as Pompey eye double transfer agreement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘ Terrace Talk ‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth are eyeing moves for Shilow Tracey and Harvey Knibbs from Cambridge United according to Portsmouth.co.uk.

Danny Cowley’s men have had a fairly promising transfer window so far, bolstering their attacking contingent with Joe Pigott, Colby Bishop and Owen Dale, but the Yellows duo could add the finishing touches at Fratton Park.

Mark Bonner’s Amber and Black Army have made an impressive start to the campaign, picking up victories over Milton Keynes Dons and Exeter City, but were beaten 4-1 by Portsmouth on Tuesday evening.

Tracey has shown his class in flashes where Knibbs has come on a long way in the last six months or so, with the pair in the final year of their deals at the Abbey Stadium.

FLW’s Portsmouth fan pundit Tom Chappell is especially interested in bringing Tracey to the South Coast after his performances in midweek.

Speaking to Football League World, Chappell said: “I reckon from a Cambridge point of view, they’ll get some money for them (Knibbs and Tracey) now, they won’t want their contracts to run down, so maybe that’s the case from their point of view.

“It’s interesting how it’s come straight off the back of Danny (Cowley) watching them play against us for Cambridge United, particularly Tracey was causing us problems all night and, I know we won the game 4-1, but he still asked a lot of questions of us defensively.

The hardest Portsmouth FC quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 Who did Portsmouth beat in the 2007/08 FA Cup final? Chelsea Bristol City Swansea City Cardiff City

“I think he’d be a welcome addition and someone to add to the ranks of what we’re trying to build here – which is an exciting and pacey squad that can make a success of this season.

“I’d love Tracey over Knibbs, if he’s available and he wants to do it, then make the deal happen by all means.”