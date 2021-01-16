Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

‘Make that his last game’ – Many Cardiff fans react to one player’s performance following flashpoint v Norwich

Published

3 mins ago

on

Cardiff City slipped to a fifth consecutive loss in all competitions in a 2-1 defeat at home to Norwich City.

The league leaders were missing the talismanic Teemu Pukki, but they still found themselves two goals ahead early in the first half thanks to goals from Grant Hanley and Todd Cantwell.

The Bluebirds gave themselves a chance for at least a point on 65 minutes when Joe Ralls got a goal back for the hosts, but just five minutes later they were hamstrung by a red card for Marlon Pack.

Pack received his marching orders for a second bookable offence and after that it was hard for Cardiff to break down the Canaries with a man disadvantage, with the table-toppers clinging on for the three points.

A return to the pitch for Kieffer Moore was perhaps the only positive for Cardiff today, who desperately need reinforcements at the back with Leandro Bacuna still filling-in at right-back and Joe Bennett playing out of position at centre-half.

Harris will no doubt be feeling the pressure now as his side sit 15th in the Championship, and their chances of points today were taken away by Pack’s carelessness.

Cardiff fans have been reacting to his sending off and they have been less-than complimentary towards the midfielder.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Make that his last game’ – Many Cardiff fans react to one player’s performance following flashpoint v Norwich

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: