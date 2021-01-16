‘Make that his last game’ – Many Cardiff fans react to one player’s performance following flashpoint v Norwich

Cardiff City slipped to a fifth consecutive loss in all competitions in a 2-1 defeat at home to Norwich City.

The league leaders were missing the talismanic Teemu Pukki, but they still found themselves two goals ahead early in the first half thanks to goals from Grant Hanley and Todd Cantwell.

The Bluebirds gave themselves a chance for at least a point on 65 minutes when Joe Ralls got a goal back for the hosts, but just five minutes later they were hamstrung by a red card for Marlon Pack.

Pack received his marching orders for a second bookable offence and after that it was hard for Cardiff to break down the Canaries with a man disadvantage, with the table-toppers clinging on for the three points.

A return to the pitch for Kieffer Moore was perhaps the only positive for Cardiff today, who desperately need reinforcements at the back with Leandro Bacuna still filling-in at right-back and Joe Bennett playing out of position at centre-half.

Harris will no doubt be feeling the pressure now as his side sit 15th in the Championship, and their chances of points today were taken away by Pack’s carelessness.

Cardiff fans have been reacting to his sending off and they have been less-than complimentary towards the midfielder.

Tbf Pack has done us a favour means we don’t have to see him play for a few games — Glatxel (@CCFC_Glatxel) January 16, 2021

I'm 2 mins behind on my stream, which is more up to the pace of the game than Pack has been all game 🐢 — Sam Rees (@Sam_I_Rees) January 16, 2021

At least Pack won’t be in the team sheet for next match! — Beverley Davies (@DaviesBevlar11) January 16, 2021

Pack is a agent from Bristol city, I’m adamant — 🇮🇪 (@Super_Kev_) January 16, 2021

Leave him off till end of the season please — Jacob Tucker (@jake2t2) January 16, 2021

never play again — ً (@mateojamesh) January 16, 2021

Harris and pack out — . (@ben_fuge) January 16, 2021

Surely the club can appeal this and turn it into a straight red? https://t.co/epIYRptevX — CJ (@Jinks_11) January 16, 2021

Make that his last game aswell https://t.co/Vwr5VIZLY8 — CH (@Christiaann_37) January 16, 2021

Only positive thing to take out of that is that Kiefer Moore is back and Marlon Pack misses the next game https://t.co/czOadJ915G — Cian Llewelyn🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@CianLlewelyn) January 16, 2021