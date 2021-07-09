‘Make sure it’s permanent next time’ – Many Stoke City fans react as outcast secures loan exit

Premier League outfit Watford have secured the loan signing of Stoke City midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo with an option to sign him permanently at the end of his loan spell, the Hornets have confirmed.

The 25-year-old joined the Potters back in 2018 for a £6.35m fee – but has rarely featured under manager Michael O’Neill and has been shipped out on loan to Getafe and Galatasaray in the last 18 months.

However, the Nigerian still has two years left on his deal after signing a five-year contract at the bet365 Stadium when he first joined. If this loan move is successful though, the Premier League side will be able to take him off O’Neill’s hands one year early and end what has been a rough spell for the central midfielder in Staffordshire.

Despite not getting minutes in the Championship, his loan spell with Turkish top tier side Galatasaray was a semi-successful one, making 24 appearances for the Istanbul-based team and has now earned himself a move to the Premier League.

Stoke City had recently been relegated when the 25-year-old joined in July 2018, so this is set to be his first taste of top-flight football in England and he will want to grab this chance with both hands after a torrid spell at the Potters.

Now this deal is tied up, how do the Championship side’s fans feel about this departure? Are they happy he’s gone? Did they want him to be given another chance?

Let’s take a look at their latest Twitter reaction.

Great that Etebo has gone. Good on the ball but no end product.

And another leech on the club who was happy to get paid but not interested in playing…#scfc — Andrew Newman (@congobongoman) July 9, 2021

Regardless of your opinion, we really need to get behind this move. Great opportunity to put him in the shop window and for us to get a good fee ! https://t.co/zcBr7A87wm — Ashley Bode Bennett (@BodeyWanKenobi) July 9, 2021

Everyone moaning about us not selling… I thought it has been explained the Financial Fair Play position is worsened if we sell a player at a huge loss from purchase value??? We have no choice but to loan or release. https://t.co/UelFv0FnyD — Ant (@StokieAnt32) July 9, 2021

Make sure it’s permanent next time https://t.co/9uDjcOtwyS — TJ🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@TyreseEra_) July 9, 2021

Waste of time loaning him to a premier league team, either sell him or get him playing for us — Lou (@pottermouth23) July 9, 2021

Hope they’re paying 100% of his wages! — Ashley Bode Bennett (@BodeyWanKenobi) July 9, 2021

So O’Neill doesn’t rate him enough to keep him here but we loan him to a premier league team… am I missing something here? — JordanL93 (@stokie1993) July 9, 2021