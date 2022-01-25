‘Make or break’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react as Swindon Town complete deal

Many Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react to the news that Josh Davison has gone out on loan to Swindon Town until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has somewhat fallen down the pecking order at the Valley and is now set to embark on his third senior loan away from the Addicks, having previously taken in spells with the likes of Woking and Forest Green Rovers.

Davison does however boast a record of five goals in 23 appearances this season, underlining that he could make a bright impact for Swindon as he embarks on another spell in Sky Bet League Two.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Charlton Athletic faithful to respond to the news of the forward’s move, with many taking to social media to air their views on the announcement.

Here we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

A good decision all round. Probably make or break for Josh but he’s moving to an attackinf team they play good football and Swindon get a replacement for Tyreese Simpson. Good luck Josh 🔴⚪️🔴 — Steve Maclennan (@Maccn5) January 24, 2022

He'll do well I reckon — Ryan Tait (@Turkishcypriot8) January 24, 2022

Good luck to him, hope it works out. Been overly criticised by quite a few imo. — Tom 🔴⚪ (@shirty_cafc) January 24, 2022

All the best to him. Still hope he comes back and leads the line one day — Football Fan (@Charlton_Fan) January 24, 2022

Right move for all concerned. Needs game time and L2 probably the right level at the moment. Fingers crossed he comes back a better player who can contribute in 2022/23 — Joe Puddifoot (@jpuddifoot) January 24, 2022

That peformance against Wycombe was up there with one of the worst performances I have seen from any Charlton player. Think this will be last we will see of him. Not physically strong enough or quick enough for league 1 — Connor Potter (@ConnorJfc) January 24, 2022

Hopefully it will do Josh the world of good and give him more confidence. — Mr Samuel Cutts (@cutts_mr) January 24, 2022

Good move, plenty of football hopefully to help development plus he has the Welsh wizard feeding him — Addictedtocafc (@freeCAFC) January 24, 2022

Got a big future, all strikers need to find their home. I hope he finds his at Swindon. Definitely got the attributes to have a brilliant career. — Ray Campbell (@MarkJerk17) January 24, 2022