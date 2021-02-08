‘Make or break’ – Many Birmingham City fans discuss big week ahead

Despite a hard-fought game at Bournemouth on Saturday, Birmingham slipped into the bottom three courtesy of the defeat on the South Coast.

Scott Hogan put the Blues ahead and then levelled it at 2-2, although the managerless Cherries managed to secure maximum points following Philip Billing’s late winner at the Vitality Stadium.

Whilst only goal difference is currently keeping the St Andrew’s outfit inside the relegation-zone, it’s now just one victory and seven points from their previous 11 Championship games for Blues.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Birmingham City players ever score a goal at St Andrew’s?

1 of 18 Kenny Cunningham? Yes No

The pressure is mounting on boss Aitor Karanka, who’s managed just six wins from 30 matches in charge since replacing Pep Clotet over the summer.

However, Birmingham’s next three league fixtures represent an excellent chance to put a run of victories together and pull away from the relegation-zone.

Karanka’s team face tests at both Millwall and then Sheffield Wednesday in the next fortnight, but their next Championship game sees them come up against Luton Town side punching above their weight this season.

Birmingham’s Twitter account is already looking ahead to the game, although the Blues faithful don’t share the same feelings and are fearing the worst.

We’ve looked at some of the best responses to that tweet below:

Surely a win or he’s gone https://t.co/lmMgKlG3Cg — Dan 🦦 (@Danf1bcfc) February 8, 2021

I expect nothing less than a win. Can't afford anymore excuses. pic.twitter.com/RWgDlOoiMx — Lee W1875 (@LeeW1875) February 8, 2021

This one decides Karankas fate — Dan🔮 (@_0121Dan) February 8, 2021

Don’t win this and it’s time to go, I’ve backed Karanka the whole time but when our club is in serious trouble we need a change, the next 3 games we need minimum 7 points, do your job @Karanka @XuandongRen — Karankered (@karankered) February 8, 2021

We will be 23rd by Saturday, this is an absolute must win — Declan McFall (@DJJM27) February 8, 2021

Karanka you lose you lose me — mac (@mac91690015) February 8, 2021

this game decides it for me — Eddie Neddie (@EddieNeddie1) February 8, 2021

Next up, Karanka sacked👊 — Callum Lloyd (@callloyd21) February 8, 2021

Make or break — Rob🏄🏼‍♂️ (@robsuthers_) February 8, 2021