'Make or break for the lad' – Plenty of Sunderland fans react as player departs on temporary basis

League Two side Tranmere Rovers have completed the loan signing of versatile Sunderland midfielder Josh Hawkes, who will spend the remainder of the 2021/22 season on loan with Micky Mellon’s men.

The 22-year-old’s move to Prenton Park was finalised before Tuesday night’s deadline subject to FA and EFL clearance, with approval from the governing bodies now provided in time for the Merseyside club fourth-tier fixture against Hawkes’ former club Hartlepool United on Saturday afternoon.

After showing promise in the National League with the Pools, making a very brief debut in 2017 as an 18-year-old in League Two before becoming a more regular member of the first-team in the fifth tier, he moved on to the Black Cats last summer on a two-year deal, and linked up with the Wearside club’s Under-23s squad.

He made a name for himself in Premier League 2 during the 2020/21 campaign, scoring a remarkable 13 goals and recording six assists in 20 appearances, knocking on the door of the first team in the process.

But manager Lee Johnson has decided to send the winger, who can also play as an advanced midfielder, out on loan to fellow third-tier side Doncaster Rovers where he is likely to receive a more sufficient amount of game time.

Richie Wellens’ side have only won one point from a possible 15 so far this season, so the Sunderland man will have a big job to do in potentially filling former loanee Josh Sims’ shoes and lifting the South Yorkshire side from their lowly position.

But should the Black Cats have kept him? Or does he need the guarantee of regular first-team football at this stage of his career? We take a look at how a selection of Sunderland fans have reacted to this latest news on Twitter.


