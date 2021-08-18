Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield United

‘Make it make sense’ – These Sheffield United fans react as Slavisa Jokanovic makes changes for West Brom clash

Sheffield United take on West Brom this evening as Slavisa Jokanovic seeks his first league win as Blades boss.

The build-up to this fixture has been disrupted due to transfer talk involving number one Aaron Ramsdale, with the keeper left out of the squad by Jokanovic as he finally closes in on a move to Arsenal after a deal was agreed with the Premier League side earlier this evening.

Michael Verrips has come into the XI for the clash, with the Serbian seemingly switching to a back three for the game at The Hawthorns, with Ben Osborn coming in to play at left wing-back.

Elsewhere, John Fleck has come back into the side, with Rhian Brewster and Oliver Burke dropping to the bench.

It’s fair to say the decision to make the changes did not go down well among the support and here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…


