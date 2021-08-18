‘Make it make sense’ – These Sheffield United fans react as Slavisa Jokanovic makes changes for West Brom clash

Sheffield United take on West Brom this evening as Slavisa Jokanovic seeks his first league win as Blades boss.

Your Blades starting XI! ⚔️ McGoldrick & Sharp lead the line while Michael Verrips replaces Aaron Ramsdale.#WBASHU 🔴 pic.twitter.com/6smhOvMSWt — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 18, 2021

The build-up to this fixture has been disrupted due to transfer talk involving number one Aaron Ramsdale, with the keeper left out of the squad by Jokanovic as he finally closes in on a move to Arsenal after a deal was agreed with the Premier League side earlier this evening.

Michael Verrips has come into the XI for the clash, with the Serbian seemingly switching to a back three for the game at The Hawthorns, with Ben Osborn coming in to play at left wing-back.

Elsewhere, John Fleck has come back into the side, with Rhian Brewster and Oliver Burke dropping to the bench.

It’s fair to say the decision to make the changes did not go down well among the support and here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter…

"Here you go WBA, here's 3 points" wtf is this line up seriously — Adam Fisher (@AdamLukeSufc) August 18, 2021

No pace there at all or creativity in midfield 😬 — Joe (@Joe29498132) August 18, 2021

Against the team who play the highest line in the league we put the two slowest forwards in. Against Birmingham at home who sat in we played pace. Make it make sense 🤯 — R◎ss Ge◎rge (@designedbyross) August 18, 2021

Pace up top, you love to see it. — Stef (@Spellstef) August 18, 2021

Proper 5-3-2/3-5-2 hopefully, no strikers playing as wingers — Ollie Stubbins (@OllieStubbins) August 18, 2021

Brewster was our best players on Saturday and he gets dropped 🤷‍♂️ — Rob (@robp1889) August 18, 2021

Might go home — Henry⚔️ (@henryw__) August 18, 2021