Derby County

‘Make it happen’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to Erik Alonso’s recent claim after off-field announcement

Published

8 mins ago

on

Derby County have recently announced that they have reached a definite agreement with No Limits Sports Limited to purchase the club. 

The Erik-Alonso owned company are now going through the EFL’s Owners and Directors Test, although it is reported that it is expected to be completed in the near future.

They’ll be hoping that they can take the club in the right direction, after a frustrating league campaign to date for Wayne Rooney’s side on the pitch.

The Rams are currently sat 18th in the Championship table, and find themselves just eight points clear of the relegation zone heading into their final six matches of this year’s campaign.

Alonso took to Twitter after the update on the club’s takeover situation, and insisted that the good times will return to Pride Park in the future.

Plenty of Derby County supporters were quick to take to social media to respond to Alonso’s recent message to their fans.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


