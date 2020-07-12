‘Make it happen please’, ‘Too early’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to latest news concerning Rangers man

Bristol City are reportedly targetting Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as a potential Lee Johnson replacement, which has drawn an interesting reaction from plenty of Robins fans.

Johnson was one of the longest-serving managers in the EFL before being relieved of his duties following the defeat to Cardiff City earlier this month.

City had gone nine games without a win prior to his sacking and have picked up consecutive wins since, which has kept their play-off dreams alive.

There have been a number of notable candidates linked with the vacant job at Ashton Gate, including the likes of Chris Hughton, John Terry, and Phil Neville.

It appears the Robins are eyeing one of Terry and Neville’s former England teammates, however, as the Daily Express has reported that Gerrard has emerged as a target for City owner Steve Lansdown.

The report claims that the Rangers boss is one of a number of names on Lansdown’s shortlist, including Hughton, Charlton Athletic’s Lee Bowyer, and Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe.

It is understood that the City owner believes Gerrard is the right man to help achieve his aspiration – securing promotion to the Premier League next term.

Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Bristol City players wear? Have a go now!

1 of 14 What shirt number does Dan Bentley wear? 1 13 33 18

The news concerning the former Liverpool and England’s captain has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the South West club.

Read their reaction here:

Great, get another guy known to slip up on the run in — Stuart Millett (@stumillett) July 12, 2020

Got to be Hughton or Jokanovic for me. Gerrard is managing in a poor league with the second best team in it. He’s proven nothing. Too early in his managerial career for me. We need to take that next step. That’s a proven manager, not chancing on an up and coming — wurzelm74 (@wurzelm74) July 12, 2020

A story so insightful & well researched that they’ve used a photo of Nottm Forest in the background 😴

Not the right choice for me, need a proven manager to get us over the line. — Aidy Muttram (@aidymutts) July 12, 2020

Chris Houghton would want to see the job through.Wants the job which says a lot after turning 5 down. Stephen Gerrard it would be a stepping stone if he was successful. Chris has got be the right choice-done it-been there-got the T Shirt. — Neil Skuse (@Neilskuse) July 12, 2020

Anyone who says “no don’t want him” needs to give thier head a good wobble🤣🤣 https://t.co/S2aqznJEsD — Charlie Farmer. (@C_Farmerr) July 12, 2020

Steven Gerrard head coach. Make it happen please Mr Lansdown. #BristolCity 🔴⚪️ — Russell Payne (@russjpayne) July 12, 2020