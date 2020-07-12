Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Make it happen please’, ‘Too early’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to latest news concerning Rangers man

Published

11 mins ago

on

Bristol City are reportedly targetting Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as a potential Lee Johnson replacement, which has drawn an interesting reaction from plenty of Robins fans. 

Johnson was one of the longest-serving managers in the EFL before being relieved of his duties following the defeat to Cardiff City earlier this month.

City had gone nine games without a win prior to his sacking and have picked up consecutive wins since, which has kept their play-off dreams alive.

There have been a number of notable candidates linked with the vacant job at Ashton Gate, including the likes of Chris Hughton, John Terry, and Phil Neville.

It appears the Robins are eyeing one of Terry and Neville’s former England teammates, however, as the Daily Express has reported that Gerrard has emerged as a target for City owner Steve Lansdown.

The report claims that the Rangers boss is one of a number of names on Lansdown’s shortlist, including Hughton, Charlton Athletic’s Lee Bowyer, and Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe.

It is understood that the City owner believes Gerrard is the right man to help achieve his aspiration – securing promotion to the Premier League next term.

The news concerning the former Liverpool and England’s captain has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the South West club.

Read their reaction here:


