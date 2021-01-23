‘Make it happen,’ ‘Could you imagine’ – Many Watford fans reacting over reports of potential move for PL ace

A number of Watford supporters have been urging the Hornets to make a move to bring Matej Vydra back to Vicarage Road from Burnley after reports emerged suggesting they are interested in the forward.

Vydra has seen himself drop down the pecking order at Turf Moor since his move to them from Derby County in the summer of 2019. The Czech Republic international has largely been the back-up option to both Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes. That has limited him to just 13 and 19 appearances in the Premier League in the last two full seasons (Sofascore).

The 28-year-old has seen his contract extended by a further year recently by Burnley who took up their option of an extra year. However, it has been reported that the striker wants to make a move away from the club this month to help him make it into his national team’s squad for the forthcoming European Championships in the summer.

Quiz: The top 16 Watford record player departures – Which club did they join though?

1 of 16 Who did Richarlison join for £35.5 million? Everton Newcastle West Ham Aston Villa

Burnley have reportedly offered Vydra to Bournemouth in a potential swap deal for Josh King, but it has now emerged that Watford are interested in taking him back to Vicarage Road if the chance emerges. However, it is thought that any deal would be dependant on other factors such as whether the Premier League club can sign a new attacker, per The Athletic.

The Czech Republic international enjoyed a largely successful spell with the Hornets earlier in his career helping to fire them to the Premier League with 16 Championship goals in the 2014/15 campaign. He has since top-scored in the division for Derby in 2017/18 before his move to Turf Moor.

Many Watford fans were urging the Hornets to make the move happen and go all out to secure Vydra’s return. Some even suggested they should offer former Burnley striker Andre Gray back to the Clarets in exchange.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Make. It. Happen. Imagine Vydra in for Gray 🙏🏼 https://t.co/4nNKQFYS9P — Garry Wolfe. (@hyena4) January 23, 2021

Shows we are interested in bringing in a loan striker, but hopefully other options being looked at should this one not materialise — ES Hornet (@StevenV67) January 23, 2021

Just get it done — Lewis (@_lewiswfc) January 23, 2021

Watford. Make. It. Happen. — Michael Goddard (@michaelgodd09) January 23, 2021

Vydra in our team now could you imagine! Get the Rennes DM and a good window that! — Joe Bertolone (@JoeBertolone_) January 23, 2021

Just do it. Pay whatever it take — Nick Chainey 💙 (@NLFG) January 23, 2021

Zinckernagel, Lea-Siliki and Vydra and it’s a near perfect window. https://t.co/ZzZ4d5Zlub — Ben Smith (@wfc_ben) January 23, 2021

Lets do a swap send gray back there and bring vydra home — Aidan Johnson (@AidanJohnson) January 23, 2021