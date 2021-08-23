Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Make it £10 million’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans react as Wolves begin to hover

Published

10 mins ago

on

Wolves are ready to make a move for Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore, according to Football Insider.

Moore joined Cardiff from Wigan Athletic last summer, netting an impressive 20 goals in 42 appearances in the Championship last season.

The powerful striker has started this season fairly slowly, scoring only one goal for the Bluebirds in their first four league games.

But the Wales international is undoubtedly a big player for Mick McCarthy’s side, and someone who hasn’t struggled to find the net since joining the club.

But according to Football Insider, Premier League side Wolves are in the market for a new striker before the transfer window closes, and have set their sights on Moore.

Wolves are said to be readying a bid in the region of £7million for the 29-year-old, with Cardiff reportedly open to selling him.

Moore has started only one of Cardiff’s opening four league games this season, with James Collins, a summer arrival from Luton Town, getting the nod.

Here, we take a look at Cardiff fans’ reactions to the potential seven-figure departure of Moore, as speculation mounts…


