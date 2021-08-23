‘Make it £10 million’ – Plenty of Cardiff City fans react as Wolves begin to hover

Wolves are ready to make a move for Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore, according to Football Insider.

Moore joined Cardiff from Wigan Athletic last summer, netting an impressive 20 goals in 42 appearances in the Championship last season.

The powerful striker has started this season fairly slowly, scoring only one goal for the Bluebirds in their first four league games.

But the Wales international is undoubtedly a big player for Mick McCarthy’s side, and someone who hasn’t struggled to find the net since joining the club.

But according to Football Insider, Premier League side Wolves are in the market for a new striker before the transfer window closes, and have set their sights on Moore.

Wolves are said to be readying a bid in the region of £7million for the 29-year-old, with Cardiff reportedly open to selling him.

Moore has started only one of Cardiff’s opening four league games this season, with James Collins, a summer arrival from Luton Town, getting the nod.

Here, we take a look at Cardiff fans’ reactions to the potential seven-figure departure of Moore, as speculation mounts…

Make it 10 million and @ryangiles7 and you have a deal!!! https://t.co/iCgq309Yb0 — Jamie Anderson🐦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JamieAnderson93) August 23, 2021

Fingers crossed this is just paper talk. Can’t afford to lose him on the cheap https://t.co/yqUEzddZkJ — Nathan House 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@NathanHouse1) August 23, 2021

If they offer 10 mill I can see him going to be honest. https://t.co/FxyJz0ziZV — Rhys Davies 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@1Rhys_Dave) August 23, 2021

Take Flint for 95mil instead https://t.co/GfaHGoebh7 — Kyle. (@Taffkj) August 23, 2021

Nooo you can do one! https://t.co/1EOgCBhFgB — 𝑫𝒂𝒏 𝑳𝒐𝒘𝒆 (ʙᴀʀᴍʏ ʙʟᴜᴇʙɪʀᴅ) (@BarmyBluebird94) August 23, 2021

7m wouldn’t get you the hair that falls on the floor after his trim https://t.co/dR03dhwDqo — dan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Dan__ccfc) August 23, 2021