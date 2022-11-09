Major World Cup development shared involving Swansea City man

Swansea City midfielder Joe Allen has been called up by Wales for the World Cup despite not playing for the club since September.

The 32-year-old sealed a return to the Swans in the summer and he made eight appearances for Russell Martin’s side until he was forced off in the first-half of the 3-0victory over Hull City back on September 17.

Despite that setback, Allen remained confident that he would be able to feature in Qatar, but with the former Liverpool man still yet to play for Swansea since the injury, his participation in the major tournament was in doubt.

However, Rob Page has named his Wales squad this evening and the 72-cap international has made the cut.

The Welsh are in a group with England, Iran and USA, with their first game coming against the latter on November 21. Allen isn’t the only Swansea man to make the squad, as he will be joined by defender Ben Cabango.

Even though he is seemingly fit again, Allen is not expected to feature against Huddersfield for Swansea this weekend.

The verdict

Firstly, this is fantastic news for Allen as he knows this is likely to be his last World Cup for Wales and he will have been desperate to be available.

For Swansea, it’s perhaps not ideal that he is going to play such high pressure games when he may not be 100% fit but they will also know just how important this is.

So, all connected to the club will wish Allen and Wales win as they try to make this another tournament to remember.

